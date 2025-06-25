US President Donald Trump has clarified on his usage of the 'f-word' on live TV, saying one had to use "strong language" to bring them (Iran and Israel) on the right track. Trump said that the two nations have had a big fight, like "two kids in a schoolyard".

US President Donald Trump has clarified on his usage of the 'f-word' on live TV, saying one had to use "strong language" to bring them (Iran and Israel) on the right track. Trump said that the two nations have had a big fight, like "two kids in a schoolyard".

"They have had it. They've had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard. You know, they fight like hell. You can't stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes. Then it's easier to stop them," the US President quipped while speaking to mediapersons after NATO summit.

"You have to use strong language, every once in a while, you have to use a certain word," Trump added. Donald Trump dropped the 'f-bomb' on live TV while expressing frustration over the violation of ceasefire by the two warring nations.

"Israel and Iran have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing", the US President had said, which had sparked chatter online.

Hiroshima, Nagasaki reference

The US President highlighted that the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites had set back their nuclear program by "decades" and that it "ended the war". "That hit ended the war. I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki. But that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war. If we didn't take that out, they would have been fighting right now," Trump said.

Since Monday, Iran and Israel have refrained from attacking each other. After the US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nations on Monday, i.e., June 25, Israel struck Iran again in retaliation to what it said were two ballistic missiles entering its airspace, launched from Iran.

Trump expressed his anger, saying he was "unhappy with Israel". But again by 11:30 a.m., the ceasefire was back in effect.