Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 19, i.e., exchanged words and agreed to cooperate closely on developments surrounding the escalations.

President Putin and Xi Jinping, in their hour-long phone call, have agreed to issue orders to their relevant agencies to share information on Iran,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov announced, adding that both the premiers condemned Israel’s action that “violate the UN Charter and other norms of international law".

During their exchange, the two leaders called for de-escalation, urging both parties to end hostilities through diplomatic means. "Parties to the conflict, especially Israel, should cease hostilities as soon as possible to prevent a cyclical escalation and resolutely avoid the spillover of the war”, said Jinping, as quoted by news agency AFP citing Xinhua.

The Chinese president asserted that ceasefire and cessation of hostilities is the top priority. “Armed force is not the correct way to resolve international disputes”, Xinhua quoted Xi Jinping as saying.

Israel's warning against Khamenei

The talks come amid the escalations between the Jewish state and Tehran. Earlier today, an Iranian missile struck the Soroka Hospital in Israel. Following the attack, Israeli defence minister Katz issued a chilling warning against Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the first time out in the open since the beginning of the conflict.

“Khamenei openly declares that he wants Israel destroyed -- he personally gives the order to fire on hospitals”, Katz told AFP. “Such a man can no longer be allowed to exist”, he added.