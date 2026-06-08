Iran-Israel Ceasefire crumbles as nations exchange fresh strikes, raising fears of wider war

The fragile ceasefire that had held between Iran and Israel since April 8 collapsed on Monday, plunging West Asia into one of its most turbulent periods of direct military confrontation on the 100th day of the ongoing conflict.

The fragile ceasefire that had held between Iran and Israel since April 8 collapsed on Monday, plunging West Asia into one of its most turbulent periods of direct military confrontation on the 100th day of the ongoing conflict. Within a span of less than 24 hours, the region witnessed missile barrages, retaliatory airstrikes, threats of further escalation, the involvement of regional proxies, and urgent diplomatic interventions by world powers seeking to prevent a border regional war.

The day began with Iran launching a major missile barrage toward Israel, marking the first direct attack by Tehran since the cessation of hostilities on April 8. The strikes immediately triggered nationwide emergency alerts across Israel, with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) activating air defence systems and warning citizens to remain vigilant.

In an official statement, the IDF said, “Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.”

Israeli military authorities initially reported the successful interception of two incoming missiles but cautioned that the threat was ongoing. Officials later warned that “additional barrages” had been launched toward Israeli territory, indicating that the attack was larger than first assessed. The missile assault marked a decisive breakdown of the diplomatic restraint that had preserved the ceasefire for nearly two months and set the stage for rapid military escalation. As tensions mounted, Iran sought to frame its actions as a response to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

The Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and committing war crimes. “The aggressive Zionist regime, through its repeated violations of the ceasefire, has continuously escalated its acts of aggression against the oppressed people of Lebanon. These actions have been carried out with the green light and support of the criminal United States and amid the silence of international bodies. By employing prohibited weapons, including phosphorus munitions, the regime has committed war crimes,” the official statement said.

Iran further claimed that Israeli military operations in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh had crossed previously established red lines. “Despite previous warnings issued by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the child-killing Zionist regime has crossed all red lines and, by intensifying its attacks in southern Lebanon, has targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahiyeh),” the statement added.

Tehran's warning culminated in an explicit threat of broader military action should Israeli operations continue. “We had previously warned that if the crimes committed in Dahiyeh were expanded, we would strike targets within the occupied territories. The Zionist military must immediately cease its attacks against southern Lebanon and Dahiyeh. Should it expand its aggression in that area or respond to Iran's action, it will face even more forceful and regret-inducing blows. In such a case, devastating operations will be launched against the regime and its supporters,” the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)