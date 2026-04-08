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'Iran is stronger than before, if US starts war again, we will create a resurrection", says Supreme Leader's representative in India

Ilahi said that when the US threatened to destroy 7,000 years of Iranian civilization, it showed they do not understand Iran or humanity.

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Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

'Iran is stronger than before, if US starts war again, we will create a resurrection", says Supreme Leader's representative in India
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Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, on Wednesday said that the US attacked Iran more than 10,000 times, targeting air forces and missiles.Ilahi, in a conversation with ANI, said that they did not want to be in conflict with any of its neighbours. But the US was using its bases in the Arab countries to attack Iran.

"Iran and the United States have agreed to a ceasefire for two weeks. We did not want this war; it was imposed on Iran. Those who initiated it thought they could finish everything within three days, but they eventually realized that attacking Iranian civilians and homes was a big mistake. According to their own statements, America attacked Iran more than 10,000 times, targeting air forces and missiles," he said.

Ilahi further said that Iran only attacked American bases in those countries and never targeted civilians.'

"We did not want any conflict with our neighbors in Arab countries. However, America did not target us from Washington or New York; they used these countries against us. For example, missiles that hit the Minab school, killing 170 innocent girls, came from Arab countries. There is evidence for this, which even European countries have acknowledged. We only attacked American bases in those countries and never targeted civilians. We hope for good relationships with them and hope they understand that America cannot bring them peace. Iran is now stronger than before. If they want to start again, we will create a resurrection. That is final," he said.

Ilahi said that when the US threatened to destroy 7,000 years of Iranian civilization, it showed they do not understand Iran or humanity.

"When they threatened to destroy 7,000 years of Iranian civilization, it showed they do not understand Iran or humanity. Since the beginning of this aggression, Iranians have gathered in the streets. When it became clear that America wanted to attack our bridges, mosques, hospitals, and universities, people gathered at those sites, ready to protect our infrastructure with their lives," he said.

Ilahi further said that Iran was determined- if the US and Israel attacked Iran's refineries, there would be no others left to work."They received the message that if they continue, Iran can create a resurrection for them. There would be no need for the Strait of Hormuz to be open because there would be no more oil to pass through it. We were serious; if they attacked our refineries, there would be no others left to work. They got the message and stopped the war," he said.

Ilahi said that US President Donald Trump was claiming credit for reopening the Strait of Hormuz- which was open before he himself waged the war.

"Trump claimed credit for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying the United States would help build up shipping traffic. In reality, the Strait is under the control of Iran, and Iran is the one who decides what must be done. Before this war, the Strait was open and no one had problems passing through. This aggression created global problems, including in the Strait. Now that the war has stopped and we have a ceasefire, we hope it continues. I hope they have learned their lesson and have no intention of restarting this war so that everyone can benefit from the Strait," he said.

Ilahi said that both delegations will continue discussions regarding the ten conditions Iran has raised."Both delegations will continue discussions regarding the ten conditions Iran has raised. Several countries have come together and played a significant role in bringing about this ceasefire. For me, the safety of people has always been the priority," he said.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, proposing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire window. Trump also indicated that a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran was "workable," signalling a possible diplomatic opening between the two long-time adversaries.

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