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'Iran is officially dead': Trump makes explosive claim, accuses Tehran of killing protesters

US President Donald Trump called Iran a “failed nation” and claimed that more than 100,000 protesters had been killed, while demanding that the country's leadership face trial for war crimes.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 07:02 AM IST

'Iran is officially dead': Trump makes explosive claim, accuses Tehran of killing protesters
Credit: Twitter
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US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Iran on Monday, calling the country a “failed nation” and accusing its leadership of killing more than 100,000 protesters.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised Iran’s economic, political and military situation, claiming that its leadership was in disarray.

“Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country,” Trump wrote.

Trump calls for war crimes trial

Trump also accused the Iranian leadership of using violence to maintain control and claimed that more than 100,000 protesters had been killed.

“The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!), and a good line of "BULLSHIT." Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Trump’s claim regarding the number of protesters killed was made without evidence in the provided report.

'Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon': Trump

Earlier, Trump again said that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

Speaking on Fox News' Sunday Night in America, he said, “Iran is a number one leading state sponsor of terror. You've heard that many times, in the whole world. They cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump claimed that Iran could use a nuclear weapon against Israel and that it could also pose a wider threat to the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

Iran claims strikes on US military positions

The latest remarks came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

According to Iranian media reports, Tehran claimed to have launched ballistic missiles towards two US air bases in Jordan. The Iranian Army also claimed it carried out drone strikes targeting helicopter and troop positions at Al Minhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, the Iranian Army said the operation was carried out in retaliation for what it described as recent attacks by the US and Israel, including an operation on Larak Island.

The Iranian Army also warned that it would continue its operations until it believed regional threats had been neutralised.

Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate

Meanwhile, US Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were seen preparing to launch rockets and sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz, according to CBS News.

The US said its operations were aimed at protecting commercial shipping through the strategically important waterway. The IRGC, meanwhile, reported casualties among military personnel and civilians following an operation on Larak Island, which it blamed on US and Israeli action.

The latest exchange of claims comes as tensions continue to rise between Iran, the US and its allies in the region.

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