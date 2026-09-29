‘Iran is not after nuclear weapons’: Iranian Guard Corps spokesperson hits back at Trump, calls him ‘a liar’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has rejected US claims about Tehran’s nuclear programme, accused Washington of threatening regional stability and challenged its statements about control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has denied US allegations about Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, with its spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi calling US President Donald Trump “a big liar” amid rising tensions between the two countries.

“The enemy knows that Iran is not after nuclear weapons…Their issue with Iran is not its nuclear programme but rather its vastness, which they want to destroy,” Mohebbi said, according to Reuters.

Trump has cited preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons as one of the reasons behind the US military offensive against the country. The latest remarks come as Tehran awaits Washington’s formal response to a proposal aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

IRGC challenges US claims about Strait of Hormuz

Mohebbi also rejected claims that Iran had lost much of its influence over the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the centre of tensions between Tehran and Washington.

“The fact that the Americans might manage, at great expense, considerable trouble, and high risk to sneak a small vessel through the Strait of Hormuz under cover of darkness to export, say, 100 or 200 barrels of oil does not mean the Strait is open,” the IRGC spokesperson said.

However, data from Kpler has suggested that oil exports through the waterway are recovering. The figures indicate that daily exports could reach nearly 10 million barrels, around half the level recorded before the war.

The competing claims highlight the continuing uncertainty over shipping and energy supplies through the strategically important waterway.

Iran says US military bases create regional insecurity

The IRGC spokesperson also questioned the role of American military bases in West Asia, arguing that they had failed to provide security to countries in the region. Mohebbi said Iran would continue to maintain relations with neighbouring countries despite US economic restrictions, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

“In a message to neighbours, I believe that the governments and nations of the region have come to realise that US Bases not only fail to provide security, but are themselves a source of insecurity,” Mohebbi said.

He added that Washington had “poured trillions of dollars into the region” and deployed extensive military infrastructure and weapons while claiming to protect regional security.

“In reality, these bases not only failed to do so, they turned into a source of instability,” Mohebbi alleged, claiming that the bases “could not defend themselves”. These statements reflect Iran’s position on the presence of US forces in the region. The claims were made by the IRGC spokesperson and were not independently established in the supplied report.

Iran awaits US response to Hormuz reopening plan

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said he was expecting a formal response from US officials on Tuesday regarding Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that infrastructure across the region could be targeted if Iran’s security was threatened.

“In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will remain safe,” Ghalibaf said, according to a video released by Iranian state television on Tuesday.

His warning came as diplomatic efforts over the waterway continued amid wider tensions between Iran and the United States.