'Iran is losing big': Donald Trump makes big claims in latest post amid ceasefire talks

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WORLD
Amid fragile ceasefire talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran is 'losing big' in a fresh social media post.
In a recent post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump dismissed claims that Washington have not reached its military objectives in its war with Iran and said that 'everyone knows that they are 'Losing Big''.
Amid the ongoing ceasefire talks in Pakistan between the US and Iran, Trump shared a post on Truth Social and said, ''The Fake News Media has lost total credibility, not that they had any to begin with. Because of their massive Trump Derangement Syndrome (Sometimes referred to as TDS!), they love saying that Iran is "winning" when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG! Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead, their Missile and Drone Factories have been largely obliterated along with the Missiles and Drones themselves, and, most importantly, their longtime "Leaders" are no longer with us, praise be to Allah.''
''The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may "bunk" into one of their sea mines, which, by the way, all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea," he added.
Meanwhile, ceasefire talks between the US and Iran have reportedly started in Pakistan. For those unversed, this is the first-ever highest-level talks between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
For the US, Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, among others, arrive in Islamabad on Saturday. For Iran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, President Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Defense Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Central Bank Chief Abdolnaser Hemmati, and several lawmakers reached Pakistan's capital on Friday.
Both sides are scheduled to engage in separate meetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
(With ANI inputs)