Iran in turmoil after Khamenei's death: Hardliners chant 'death to compromiser' at Pezeshkian and Araghchi after US talks collapse

Iran faces turmoil after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death as a power struggle erupts. At his funeral, President Masoud Pezeshkian and FM Abbas Araghchi were heckled as ''compromisers' for US talks.

What was meant to be a solemn farewell to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei turned into a public showdown in Tehran.

As President Masoud Pezeshkian walked beside Khamenei's coffin, mourners chanted "death to the compromiser". Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who negotiated a ceasefire with the Trump administration, was forced to leave after people threw rocks and called him a "traitorous sellout".

The anger reflects growing resentment among hardliners who believe Iran's leadership abandoned Khamenei's revolutionary legacy by seeking a deal with Washington instead of revenge.

Where is new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei?

Adding to the chaos is the absence of Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei. He has largely remained out of public view since taking over.

His silence has fuelled speculation. US-based expert Arash Azizi told CNN that without access to Mojtaba, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and allies are "effectively in charge". Hardliners now accuse Pezeshkian, Ghalibaf and Araghchi of making key decisions without the supreme leader's directives and plotting a "coup".

Lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian posted on X days before the funeral: "Warning to the people of Iran: Is a coup on the way??" Afterward he said, "we raise the banner of vengeance for his blood and stand firm against the coup." Another hardliner, Kamran Ghazanfari, claimed the leadership is trying to "elevate the role of the Supreme Council for National Security while diminishing the role of the supreme leader and parliament."

Threats and a collapsed ceasefire

The rhetoric has turned violent. Religious singer Mohammad Ali Bakhshi warned Pezeshkian: "if the leader's conditions are not fulfilled, then it will be us, the blade and your throat."

Since the ceasefire with the US unravelled after Revolutionary Guards attacked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, hardliners have pushed to abandon talks entirely. Former FM Manouchehr Mottaki even suggested capturing US soldiers from regional bases. But the establishment appears to be pushing back. On Tuesday, Nabavian was removed from parliament's National Security Commission along with another critic of the US deal.

Analyst Hamidreza Azizi told CNN that Ghalibaf is "exerting influence to sideline these hardline elements. They are too costly for the system." Despite the infighting, Iran's leadership remains united on ending the conflict, securing sanctions relief, and keeping control of the Strait of Hormuz