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Iran hits back at President Donald Trump’s ‘reckless threats’: ‘Not affect offensive Ops, nor erase humiliation of US’

Iran remained undeterred from US President Donald Trump's “reckless threats" and said such "baseless rhetoric" will not affect the continued offensive against the US-Israel forces, Iranian state media reported.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 07:11 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Iran hits back at President Donald Trump’s ‘reckless threats’: ‘Not affect offensive Ops, nor erase humiliation of US’
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Iran remained undeterred from US President Donald Trump's “reckless threats" and said such "baseless rhetoric" will not affect the continued offensive against the US-Israel forces, Iranian state media reported.

According to Press TV, the Spokesperson of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said, "The reckless threats and baseless rhetoric of the US president, resulting from repeated military failures, will not affect the continued offensive operations of Islamic fighters against American and Israeli targets, nor erase the humiliation of the US in West Asia." 

The spokesperson further claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy forces have struck the Israeli container ship SDN 7 with a cruise missile, causing a large fire after its destruction. The US amphibious assault ship LHA-7 also came under heavy fire and was forced to retreat deep into the Indian Ocean. Key sites in northern and southern Tel Aviv, strategic centres in Haifa, chemical plants in Be'er Sheva, and Israeli troop concentrations in Petah Tikva were hit with precision ballistic missiles by the IRGC Aerospace Force, the spokesperson claimed, as per the Iranian state media.

In the second phase of the 98th Wave of Operation True Promise 4, the US Al-Adairi Base in Kuwait was attacked with missiles and drones, destroying helicopter storage and US troop accommodations.

US Victoria Base command and control centres in Baghdad were also effectively targeted by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance. The Iranian spokesperson's response came after Trump said that Iran could be "taken out" in a single night, suggesting that such a move could come as early as Tuesday.

During a White House press briefing, Trump said, “The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night." Trump also gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Trump said that this is a "critical period" and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end.

"This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said. Trump's remarks came as part of his warning to Iran over reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz, for which he has set a deadline of Tuesday, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time). 

(ANI inputs)

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Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore
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