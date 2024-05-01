Iran hits back at Trump's claims of infighting: 'We are all Iranian and revolutionary'

Iran's parliament speaker Ghalibaf said there is no divide between political factions in Iran, stressing national unity and allegiance to the country's leadership. "In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all 'Iranian' and 'revolutionary'," he said in a social media post.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has strongly dismissed claims of infighting within the country's leadership, responding to remarks attributed to United States President Donald Trump. In a post shared on X, Ghalibaf said there is no divide between political factions in Iran, stressing national unity and allegiance to the country's leadership. "In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all 'Iranian' and 'revolutionary'," he said.

Ghalibaf further highlighted what he described as "iron unity" between the Iranian people and the country's government, along with "complete obedience" to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. "With the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution," Ghalibaf's post added. He also issued a warning to the US, saying that Iran would make any "aggressor criminal regret his actions." He concluded his post with a message of national solidarity: "One God, one leader, one nation, and one path; that path being the path to victory for Iran, dearer than life."

The statement comes after Trump claimed that there was internal division within Iran's leadership, alleging infighting between "hardliners" and "moderates" in the country. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that Iran was struggling to determine its leadership direction and suggested deep internal discord amid diplomatic engagements to find a solution to the situation in Middle East. The US leader described the infighting as "crazy". He said: "Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don't know! The infighting is between the 'Hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!" Trump further claimed that the US maintains control over the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical global oil shipping route that has remained largely blocked amid the war in Iran.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).