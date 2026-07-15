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Iran has 'no plans' for US talks, will focus on defence: Foreign Ministry

Baghaei said Iran abandoned its commitments under the MoU after the US failed to follow its side of the temporary agreement, and now focuses on defending the country.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

Iran has 'no plans' for US talks, will focus on defence: Foreign Ministry
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Amid renewed tensions with the United States, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran has no plans to engage in talks with the US and is focused solely on defending the country. Baghaei reportedly said Iran would honour its international commitments only if the US did the same.

Iran rules out US talks, focuses on defence 

“In response to the other side's bad faith and breach of commitments, our hands are not tied. Our fighters will respond with full force and power to US aggressions, and in other clauses of the memorandum, wherever we had reciprocal commitments, we have not implemented them," said Baghaei while speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media.

Baghaei said Iran abandoned its commitments under the MoU after the US failed to follow its side of the temporary agreement.“We said from the very beginning: commitment in exchange for commitment. We will implement our obligations as long as the other side adheres to theirs. When the other side violated, we also refrained from implementing our commitments wherever necessary,” he added.

As US military strikes continue near Iran’s coastline, Baghaei said that the Armed Forces are prepared to defend every inch of the nation’s territory. “There is no doubt about defending the country. Our Armed Forces will respond with all their might. These actions are all instances of aggression. All these attacks are illegal. When they hit, they get hit," he added. 

Despite the US and Iran returning to hostilities, mediated talks between the two sides have not formally ended. When asked about the status of talks, Baghaei said, “For now, we are focused on defense.”

Meanwhile, Senior Iranian cleric Alireza Arafi has also called on the government not to return to talks after US President Donald Trump threatened to strike the country’s civilian infrastructure. “Officials must not retreat from the legitimate rights of the Islamic nation under the pretext of economic problems, fear of the costs of war or strikes on infrastructure, and they must not continue the path of negotiations and the memorandum with the infidels any further,” Alireza Arafi said in a statement, as reported by Al Jazeera.

US-Iran conflict escalates, what about peace talks?

The return of a low-intensity conflict, new sanctions, and a reimposed US blockade have severely complicated prospects for diplomacy. According to Iran, talks are possible only if the United States adheres to the articles of the memorandum of understanding. As in the case of the US, Trump vowed to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants next week if Tehran does not return to talks.

In an interview with Fox News’ Special Report, he said “energy targets” would be hit last. The threat follows the US reimposing a blockade on Iranian ports, reversing a deal from last month’s memorandum of understanding that had aimed to end months of conflict. Trump also dropped a threatened 20% toll in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it would be replaced with “massive” trade deals with Gulf states.

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