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Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark, ridicules US; Watch

The spoof video comes in response to Trump's fresh warning to Iran, where the President said, "For Iran, the Clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 18, 2026, 06:08 PM IST

Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark, ridicules US; Watch
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In a rather hilarious dig at the United States, the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad recently gave a befitting reply to President Donald Trump's recent warning to Tehran. Taking a cue from the famous line from the 1966 Spaghetti Western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, the mission in Iran ridiculed the US's repetitive threats.

Iran mocks US President Donald Trump over fresh 'Clock is ticking' warning

Reimagining the scene where Tuco (Eli Wallach) catches his enemy monologuing and declares, "If you're gonna shoot, shoot; don't talk!", Iran in Hyderabad made a spoof video, where Trump comes and delivers a long, dramatic warning about the “clock ticking” on Iran, only for the Iranian side to cut him off mid-rant with the iconic retort. The spoof video also has a reference to the critical waterway, the Strait of Hormuz. The video ends with a gunshot, mocking Washington’s repeated ultimatums without action.

"This time he took the smart initiative and didn't mention 8 P.M Eastern Time,"  the Iran in Hyderabad on its official X post captioned the spoof video, which garnered over 35k views and over 700 likes.

Watch the video here:

The spoof video comes in response to Trump's fresh warning to Iran, where the President said, "For Iran, the Clock is ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!" Trump wrote on Sunday in a Truth Social post as negotiations remained deadlocked over uranium stockpiles, sanctions relief and war compensation following months of conflict across the Middle East.

US-Iran standoff

The US President's sharp remarks came just hours after Iranian media revealed Washington's core conditions for resuming negotiations. According to Iran's Fars News Agency, the US wants Iran to surrender 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, keep only one nuclear facility active, drop demands for war compensation, accept that most frozen Iranian assets will remain blocked and end the war on all fronts only after negotiations are completed.

In a swift counter-response, Tehran laid out its own five preconditions for talks. Iran said it would only return to negotiations if military operations across the region, particularly in Lebanon, come to an end, sanctions on Iran are lifted, and its frozen overseas assets are released. Furthermore, Iran demanded compensation for war damages and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile,  Iran announced the launch of a new regulatory body called the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" (PGSA) to manage and monitor maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The Supreme National Security Council shared that PGSA’s official X account is now live for real-time updates on Strait operations.

(With inputs from ANI)

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