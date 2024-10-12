This development follows Israel's vow to strike back after an Iranian missile attack earlier this month

Iran has issued a strong warning to its Arab neighbours and US allies in the Gulf, threatening retaliation if their land or airspace is used to support Israel in any attacks on Iran. According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, the warning was sent through secret diplomatic channels to countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Qatar, which host US military bases.

This development follows Israel's vow to strike back after an Iranian missile attack earlier this month. Israeli officials are considering retaliating against Iran’s nuclear or oil infrastructure. In response, Iran has warned it will target Israel’s civilian infrastructure and any Arab states that help Israel or the US in an attack.

Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have told the US they don't want to be part of any conflict with Iran. They are worried their oil facilities could become targets if tensions escalate. These countries also fear the impact on global oil prices if the conflict disrupts oil exports from the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the world’s oil supply.

Meanwhile, the US has imposed new sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping industries, aiming to cut off the revenue that funds Iran’s missile programs and regional militias.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the sanctions target Iran’s energy industry, which finances its nuclear and missile activities.