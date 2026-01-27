FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Iran gears up for war as US aircraft carrier reaches Middle East, what will Hezbollah, Houthis do?

The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has arrived in the United States Central Command area of responsibility, marking a significant escalation of US military presence in the Middle East. The carrier strike group, which includes three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, was redirected from operations in the Indo-Pacific amid growing tensions with Iran.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 08:09 AM IST

Iran gears up for war as US aircraft carrier reaches Middle East, what will Hezbollah, Houthis do?
The USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, has arrived in the United States Central Command area of responsibility, marking a significant escalation of US military presence in the Middle East. The carrier strike group, which includes three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, was redirected from operations in the Indo-Pacific amid growing tensions with Iran.

Deployment aims to promote regional security

The deployment is aimed at promoting regional security and stability, according to United States Central Command. The move adds thousands of US service members to the region and marks the first time a carrier has been in Middle Eastern waters since October, when the USS Gerald R. Ford was sent to the Caribbean. The USS Abraham Lincoln's presence gives Washington a range of military options if President Donald Trump decides to escalate pressure on Tehran.

Donald Trump links build-up to pressure on Iran

Trump has tied the military build-up to pressure on Iran over its handling of nationwide protests, which began in late December and have drawn international criticism. "We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it," he said, hinting that both the show of force and the uncertainty over whether strikes might come. Earlier, Trump threatened possible military action if Iran carried out mass executions of prisoners or killed peaceful demonstrators.

Iran warns of forceful response

Iran's leadership has warned that any attack would be met with force, raising concerns across the Middle East and beyond. The country's top prosecutor has called Trump's claim that Iran halted planned executions of over 800 detainees "completely false". The protests in Iran have resulted in nearly 6,000 deaths and more than 41,800 detentions, according to activists, though Iran's official toll is lower.

US keeps door open to talks

The United States remains "open for business" if Iran wants to reach out to Washington, a US official said, adding that Tehran already understands what would be required for talks to move forward. "I think they know the terms," the official told reporters when asked about possible negotiations. "They’re aware of the terms".

The Lincoln strike group's arrival comes as the Pentagon also moves other assets into the region, including fighter jets and military cargo flights, deepening America's military footprint near Iran. The activity recalls last year's US buildup, when Patriot missile systems were deployed in anticipation of an Iranian counterattack following strikes on three nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, the leader of Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement, Naim Qassem, said on Monday that his group was worried about the threat from Washington against Iran, according to Reuters. “We are concerned with what is happening and targeted by potential aggression. We are determined to defend ourselves,” Qassem said.

