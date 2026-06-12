Iran's Araghchi says peace deal with US has 'never been closer', Trump shares his post

In a post on X, Araghchi also urged the media to avoid speculating about the contents of the agreement, saying that details would be made public once the process reaches its conclusion.

Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday (June 12) said that a peace deal with the United States had "never been closer". In a post on X, Araghchi also urged the media to avoid speculating about the contents of the agreement, saying that details would be made public once the process reaches its conclusion. His post came after US President Donald Trump accused Iran of circulating fake news about the terms of the potential peace deal.

In his X post, Araghchi said: "The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course." The Iranian minister's comments came after Trump said that Iran had leaked information that had "nothing to do" with the terms that had been agreed upon in writing. "With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Earlier, CNN had reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran was expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland. The report said that the proposed agreement entailed a 60-day ceasefire on all fronts, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit charges, and ensuring that uninterrupted movement of energy supplies through the strategic waterway would return to pre-war levels within 30 days of the signing of the agreement.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also blamed Iran for recent attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members. The US president claimed that Iran carried out a "rebuffed drone attack" on "Indian ships" and said that it was "totally unacceptable". The comment came after the US military admitted to striking three vessels with Indian crew members on board near the Strait of Hormuz. Three Indian nationals have been killed in the attacks. India has condemned the strikes, and summoned a top US envoy twice over the last two days to lodge a protest over the attacks.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).