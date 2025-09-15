Iran Foreign Minister clarifies Strait of Hormuz status amid Middle East conflict: Closed only for US and Israel

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to international shipping but is closed to US and Israeli vessels amid rising tensions after US strikes on Kharg Island.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains operational for international shipping, but vessels linked to the United States and Israel are not permitted to pass through the waterway. His remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region following recent military developments.

In an interview with MS Now, Araghchi said the maritime passage has not been entirely shut down. According to him, ships belonging to countries not involved in hostilities with Iran are still able to travel through the route without restriction.

Iran Clarifies Position on Shipping Route

Araghchi explained that the restriction applies only to vessels associated with countries Iran considers adversaries. He emphasised that other nations remain free to navigate the passage.

The minister also suggested that some shipping companies are choosing to avoid the area due to safety concerns rather than an outright blockade. He maintained that several tankers and cargo ships are still moving through the strait despite the heightened tensions.

However, reports indicate that numerous vessels, including several from India, have remained in nearby waters as shipping operators weigh potential risks in the region.

Rising Tensions After US Strike

The statement follows renewed friction between Iran and the United States after Donald Trump announced military strikes targeting Kharg Island, a crucial Iranian oil export hub. Trump also issued a warning to Tehran, stating that any attempt to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz could lead to further attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

In addition, Trump indicated that several countries might send naval vessels to the region to safeguard maritime trade. He mentioned possible participation from nations such as China, France, Japan, South Korea, and United Kingdom, all of which rely heavily on the route for energy supplies.

Why the Strait Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is considered one of the most critical maritime chokepoints in the world. Located between Iran and Oman, the narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

At its narrowest point, the strait measures roughly 33 kilometres across. Despite its limited width, it plays an outsized role in global energy markets. On an average day, about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the corridor aboard tankers heading to international markets.

Given its strategic importance, any disruption in the area has the potential to affect global energy prices and international trade. As tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to escalate, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains under close watch by governments and shipping companies worldwide.