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Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi slams US over 'reckless military adventure,' reaffirms commitment to diplomacy

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi criticised the US for choosing a 'military adventure' over diplomacy.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 08, 2026, 05:52 PM IST

Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi slams US over 'reckless military adventure,' reaffirms commitment to diplomacy
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has strongly criticised the United States, accusing Washington of opting for a 'reckless military adventure' at a time when, according to him, a diplomatic solution remains available.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Araghchi argued that Iran has consistently resisted external pressure and maintained that negotiations, not force, should guide international engagement. He said diplomacy is repeatedly undermined when military actions take precedence over dialogue.

'Pressure Will Not Work,' Says Tehran

Reinforcing Iran’s position, Araghchi stated that the Iranian people do not respond to coercion and will continue to stand firm under external pressure. He added that diplomatic engagement often becomes a casualty when military escalation dominates geopolitical decision-making.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, particularly in the Gulf region, where maritime security and military activity have recently intensified.

Claim Over Missile Capabilities

In his post, the Iranian foreign minister also made a striking claim regarding the country’s defence preparedness. He asserted that Iran’s missile stockpile and launch capacity have reached levels significantly higher than earlier assessments by US intelligence agencies, suggesting a stronger-than-expected military readiness.

While no independent verification was provided for the figures, the statement is likely to add to existing concerns among Western security analysts monitoring the region’s military balance.

Rising Regional Uncertainty

The comments come at a time of increased friction in the Middle East, with ongoing concerns over maritime security in key shipping lanes and broader geopolitical competition involving the United States and its regional partners.

Analysts say such statements from senior Iranian officials reflect both deterrence messaging and an attempt to assert strategic confidence amid growing international pressure.

Diplomatic observers note that despite escalating rhetoric, channels for negotiation remain open, although trust between the two sides continues to remain fragile.

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