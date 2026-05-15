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Iran FM Araghchi rallies BRICS against ‘wounded animal’ US, urges sending bullying to ‘dustbin of history’

Addressing the gathering, Araghchi said that many of the countries present were familiar with "slight variations of the same repugnant coercion". He urged BRICS nations to respond collectively and more assertively.

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Updated : May 15, 2026, 07:14 AM IST

Iran FM Araghchi rallies BRICS against ‘wounded animal’ US, urges sending bullying to ‘dustbin of history’
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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, called for countries to unite against American bullying, arguing that such practices must be consigned to the "dustbin of history."

Addressing the gathering, Araghchi said that many of the countries present were familiar with "slight variations of the same repugnant coercion". He urged BRICS nations to respond collectively and more assertively. "To virtually everyone in this room, our resistance against US bullying is not an unfamiliar battle. So many of us encounter slight variations of the same repugnant coercion. It is high time for us to jointly step up and work towards making clear that those practices belong in the dustbin of history", he said.

"Today, our nations are closer to one another than ever before, and we cannot ignore the common and dangerous challenge we all face. History has shown that empires in decline will stop at nothing to arrest their inevitable fates. A wounded animal will desperately claw and roar on its way down", the Iranian Foreign Minister added.

Araghchi's comments come as several key global partners are gathered here in New Delhi to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meet.In a significant push to bolster regional stability and multilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday.

The high-level interaction took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in the bilateral trajectory between the two civilisational partners.

Highlighting the engagement, the official handle of the Iranian Embassy in India took to X to share the diplomatic milestone, "H.E. Dr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India."

As New Delhi chairs the two-day ministerial gathering on May 14 and 15, the presence of these key figures underscores the ascending strategic weight of the BRICS forum as a critical platform for mediation amidst the volatile situation in West Asia.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA Staff but is directly published from ANI)

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