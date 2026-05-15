FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PM Modi News: Why UAE F-16 Fighter Jets Escorted PM Modi's Aircraft In Abu Dhabi

PM Modi News: Why UAE F-16 Fighter Jets Escorted PM Modi's Aircraft In Abu Dhabi

Arshdeep Singh faces fresh ban calls over alleged racist remark on Tilak Varma; Ex-India cricketer speaks out

Arshdeep Singh faces fresh ban calls over alleged racist remark on Tilak Varma

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi urges India to continue Chabahar Port partnership, calls it 'Golden Gate to Central Asia'

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi urges India to continue Chabahar Port partnership

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi urges India to continue Chabahar Port partnership, calls it 'Golden Gate to Central Asia'

Chabahar Port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India. We are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port," Araghchi noted.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : May 15, 2026, 09:30 PM IST

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi urges India to continue Chabahar Port partnership, calls it 'Golden Gate to Central Asia'
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday hailed the Chabahar Port as a "major symbol of cooperation" between Tehran and New Delhi, urging India to persist with its strategic investments despite the mounting pressure of US sanctions.

Addressing the media following the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Araghchi also called upon India to leverage its "good reputation" to take on a more prominent diplomatic role in stabilising the volatile West Asian region."

Chabahar Port is one of the symbols of cooperation between Iran and India. We are so glad that Indians played an important role in the development of that port," Araghchi noted.

In response to a question from ANI regarding the port's progress, the Foreign Minister acknowledged that while the partnership remains strong, the pace of investment has "slowed down" due to the restrictive nature of US sanctions.

The strategic corridor, which serves as India's vital gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan, faces fresh hurdles after the US sanctions waiver expired on April 26 this year. This comes despite New Delhi entering a landmark 10-year agreement in 2024 to operate the Shahid Beheshti terminal.

Araghchi, however, remained focused on the long-term economic promise of the project, describing it as a "golden gate" for global trade."This port will be like a golden gate for India to access Central Asia, the Caucasus and then Europe, and also for Europeans, Central Asians and others to access the Indian Ocean," the Foreign Minister asserted.

He expressed a firm desire for New Delhi to remain committed to the project's completion, stating, "I hope that Indians would continue their work in Chabahar Port so it would be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around."

Beyond economic ties, Araghchi lauded India's balanced diplomatic approach amidst the ongoing regional friction.He suggested that New Delhi is uniquely positioned to act as a peacemaker in the Persian Gulf, a region currently caught in the crossfire of US-Iran tensions.

"India, with its good reputation, can play a greater role in this region to help diplomacy and to promote peace and security. India is a friend to all countries in the Persian Gulf," he remarked.

While welcoming India's "positive constructive role," Araghchi struck a sterner tone regarding Washington, describing the current ceasefire as being on "shaky grounds."

He squarely blamed the Trump administration as the "primary hurdle" to regional harmony.Reaffirming Tehran's resilience, he declared, "There is no military solution to anything related to Iran. They (the US) have tested us time and again. We never bow to any pressure or threat."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
As petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3, Prakash Raj digs old viral video of PM Narendra Modi, calls out 'lies' of 'habitual offender': 'Nehru should resign'
As petrol, diesel prices hiked by Rs 3, Prakash Raj digs old video of PM Modi
Arshdeep Singh faces fresh ban calls over alleged racist remark on Tilak Varma; Ex-India cricketer speaks out
Arshdeep Singh faces fresh ban calls over alleged racist remark on Tilak Varma
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi urges India to continue Chabahar Port partnership, calls it 'Golden Gate to Central Asia'
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi urges India to continue Chabahar Port partnership
UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 admit card released at upsconline.gov.in; here's how to download it
UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 admit card OUT; Check steps to download
Hyderabad-Jaipur express catches fire at Nampally station, fire tenders rushed to spot, no injuries reported
Hyderabad-Jaipur express catches fire at Nampally station, no injuries reported
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement