Iran FM Abbas Araghchi, Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf removed from Israel's hit-list on Pakistan's request; Here's why

Israel agreed to Pakistan's request to remove Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf from its hit list, Reuters reported.

Israel agreed to Pakistan's request to remove Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf from its hit list, Reuters reported. Pakistan, who is keen to play as a mediator in US-Iran ceasefire talks requested US to remove few ministers from Isreal's hit list or else no one will be left for negotiation talks on Iran's side. Reuters in its report said, '“The Israelis had their … coordinates and wanted to take them out, we told the US if they are also eliminated then there is no one else to talk to, hence the US asked the Israelis to back off,” citing a Pakistani official on Thursday.

Iran top officials and leaders killed

Several top Iranian officials and leaders have been eliminated in US-Israel joint airstrikes, including Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah ALi Khamenei. Other top names include, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Minister of Intelligence Esmaeil Khatib, Senior Advisor to Supreme Leader; Secretary of Defense Council Ali Shamkhani, Commander-in-Chief, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Pakpour, Former Commander-in-Chief, IRGC Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff, Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh, Commander, IRGC Navy Alireza Tangsiri, Head of Basij Paramilitary Forces Gholamreza Soleimani, Senior Military Commander (“Replacement War Chief”) Ali Shadmani, Head, IRGC Intelligence Organization Mohammad Kazemi, Chairman, Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND) Hossein Jabal Amelian, Head, Military Office of the Supreme Leader Mohammad Shirazi.

Pakistan as mediator

The Associated Press, quoting two Pakistani officials on Wednesday, reported that a 15-point proposal from US to arrive at a ceasefire in the ongoing war was conveyed to Iran by Pakistan. The report also added that both Pakistan and Turkey are acting as negotiators, facilitating possible talks. Reacting to Pakistan's role, India EAM Jaishanlkar said, 'We are not a dalaal nation,” news agency PTI reported citing sources.EAM Jaishankar said, it was 'nothing new', as Pakistan has been used by US since 1981 as a channel to engage with Tehran. This comes when Donald Trump seems to endorse Islamabad's role.