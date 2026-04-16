FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi's FRESH warning to US against its actions in Strait of Hormuz: 'Dangerous consequences'

US-Iran Truce Talks: Pakistan Army chief in Tehran, will Asim Munir force Iran to accept US dictates and sign peace deal?

ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving with the Emirates Red Crescent

Why CSK lodged complaint against RCB? Here's all you need to know

TCS Nashik Scandal: Male employees forced to wear skullcap, offer namaz; Accused Taushif, Danish alleged of passing offensive 'send your wife to me' remarks

‘Hijab allowed, bindi banned?' Backlash over Lenskart's anti-Hindu guidelines amid TCS' 'love jihad' controversy; Peyush Bansal responds

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be announced? Check direct links, step-by-step guide to download marksheet on Umang app, DigiLocker

Sensex up by 500 points, Nifty remains above 24000 amid hopes of easing US-Iran tensions; What investors should note?

Delhi: 3, including 2-year-old child, die after fire engulfs Rohini home, probe underway

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle sobs, makes first statement after legendary singer's demise: 'She's going to come back soon'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving with the Emirates Red Crescent

ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving with the Emirates Red Crescent

‘Hijab allowed, bindi banned?' Backlash over Lenskart's anti-Hindu guidelines amid TCS' 'love jihad' controversy; Peyush Bansal responds

Lenskart faces backlash over ‘hijab allowed, bindi banned’ rule

Sensex up by 500 points, Nifty remains above 24000 amid hopes of easing US-Iran tensions; What investors should note?

Sensex up by 500 points, Nifty remains above 24000 amid hopes of easing US-Iran

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB

Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness

OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi's FRESH warning to US against its actions in Strait of Hormuz: 'Dangerous consequences'

Iranian Foriegn Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has warned of "dangerous consequences" in response to what he described as provocative actions by the United States in the Persian Gulf, referring to the imposition of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 11:22 AM IST

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi's FRESH warning to US against its actions in Strait of Hormuz: 'Dangerous consequences'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iranian Foriegn Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has warned of "dangerous consequences" in response to what he described as provocative actions by the United States in the Persian Gulf, referring to the imposition of the US blockade on Iranian ports.
 
According to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Wednesday, as regional tensions continue to simmer despite diplomatic engagements to achieve a complete end to the hostilities in West Asia.
 
According to the statement issued by IRIB, during his discussion with Wang Yi, Araghchi highlighted the latest developments in the region and cautioned that US actions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf could further complicate an already fragile situation.
 
"Our country's Foreign Minister, describing the latest developments in the region after the ceasefire, warned of the dangerous consequences of America's provocative positions and actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, which will lead to a more complicated situation in the region," the statement read.
 
He also criticised Washington's stance at the United Nations Security Council, describing its proposed resolution on the Strait of Hormuz as "irrational and unilateral."
Araghchi also expressed appreciation for China and Russia's opposition to the US-backed resolution, stating that their position played an effective role in preventing an escalation of tensions.
 
Wang Yi, for his part, praised Iran's "resistance and self-confidence" during the recent conflict and reiterated Beijing's readiness to facilitate diplomatic efforts aimed at ending hostilities and stabilising the region, as reported by IRIB.
 
In a separate call with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the Iranian Foreign Minister discussed both regional developments and bilateral relations.
The two sides exchanged views on the security and economic consequences of recent military actions involving the United States and Israel, including disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a statement issued by IRIB.
 
Araghchi asserted that the insecurity in the strategic waterway was a direct result of what he termed as aggression by the United States and Israel, and stressed the need for all countries to adopt a responsible approach to prevent further escalation.
 
"Referring to the fact that the insecurity created in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of the war imposed by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, our country's Foreign Minister emphasised the need for all governments to adopt a responsible approach to prevent the current situation from becoming more complicated," the statement read.
 
Motegi expressed concern over the current situation and conveyed Japan's willingness to contribute to efforts aimed at reducing tensions and ensuring stability in the region.
 
This comes amid an announcement by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday that a comprehensive blockade of Iran's ports has been successfully implemented, with US forces asserting maritime dominance across key regional waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.
 
In a statement, CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said that within 36 hours of the operation's launch, US forces had effectively halted all maritime trade entering and leaving Iran. 
 
(ANI Inputs)
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi's FRESH warning to US against its actions in Strait of Hormuz: 'Dangerous consequences'
Iran FM Abbas Araghchi's FRESH warning to US for Strait of Hormuz actions
US-Iran Truce Talks: Pakistan Army chief in Tehran, will Asim Munir force Iran to accept US dictates and sign peace deal?
Pakistan Army chief in Tehran, will Asim Munir force Iran to accept US dictates
ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving with the Emirates Red Crescent
ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving with the Emirates Red Crescent
Why CSK lodged complaint against RCB? Here's all you need to know
Why CSK lodged complaint against RCB? Here's all you need to know
TCS Nashik Scandal: Male employees forced to wear skullcap, offer namaz; Accused Taushif, Danish alleged of passing offensive 'send your wife to me' remarks
TCS Nashik Scandal: Accused Taushif, Danish alleged of passing offensive comment
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement