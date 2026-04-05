Iran flags high risk of 'radioactive contamination' after fresh strikes near Bushehr nuclear facility: 'Intolerable situation'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match

Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance

US-Iran war to stop on Monday? Donald Trump hints at deal, will Tehran accept it?

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s 68* powers Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling five-wicket win in final over

Trump warns Iran as Strait of Hormuz deadline looms: 'There will be nothing like it'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles

Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film

Not The Kerala Story 2, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer'

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global domina

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran flags high risk of 'radioactive contamination' after fresh strikes near Bushehr nuclear facility: 'Intolerable situation'

Iran has raised alarm over a potential “serious risk of radioactive contamination" following US-Israel fresh strikes near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi raising concerns of 'grave risk' wrote a strong worded letter to UN.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 09:03 AM IST

Iran flags high risk of 'radioactive contamination' after fresh strikes near Bushehr nuclear facility: 'Intolerable situation'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran has raised alarm over a potential “serious risk of radioactive contamination" following US-Israel fresh strikes near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi raising concerns of 'grave risk' wrote a strong worded letter to UN. In his letter, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that repeated strikes in the vicinity of Iran's only operational nuclear power facility creates an 'intolerable situation.' He also pointed out the risk for humans and environment. 

He wrote, "The repeated attacks by the aggressors in the vicinity of the active Bushehr nuclear power plant are of great concern". "The proximity of these attacks to an active nuclear facility creates an intolerable situation that poses a serious risk of radiological release," he added. 

In a fresh strike near the Bushehr nuclear plant, a guard lost his live. Russia, which partly constructed the facility and helps operate it, also announced that it was evacuating 198 workers.

Radioactive fallout risk after repeated strikes at Bushehr plant

Earlier, Iran FM Araghchi on his X, said that US and Israel struck Iran's nuclear facility Bushehr plant four times, and claimed any radioactive fallout would threaten Gulf Cooperation Council capitals more than Tehran.

"Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-US have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives," he wrote.

International Atomic Energy Agency on strikes near nuclear facility

IAEA also said that Bushehr NPP was s"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr NPP this morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site’s physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported," it said in a statement on X.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency wrote on X expressed 'deep concern' but said that there was no reported increase in radiation levels. He wrote, 'NPP (nuclear power plant) sites or nearby areas must never be attacked."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her
Assam polls: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why is Sarma attacking her?
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250
RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone
RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles
US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home
Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power
Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein Files link explained
Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein
It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranveer Singh now! Inside the box office storm created by India’s biggest star
It’s Ranveer vs Ranveer now! Inside box office storm created by Dhurandhar star
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement