Iran flags high risk of 'radioactive contamination' after fresh strikes near Bushehr nuclear facility: 'Intolerable situation'

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WORLD
Iran has raised alarm over a potential “serious risk of radioactive contamination" following US-Israel fresh strikes near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi raising concerns of 'grave risk' wrote a strong worded letter to UN.
Iran has raised alarm over a potential “serious risk of radioactive contamination" following US-Israel fresh strikes near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi raising concerns of 'grave risk' wrote a strong worded letter to UN. In his letter, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that repeated strikes in the vicinity of Iran's only operational nuclear power facility creates an 'intolerable situation.' He also pointed out the risk for humans and environment.
He wrote, "The repeated attacks by the aggressors in the vicinity of the active Bushehr nuclear power plant are of great concern". "The proximity of these attacks to an active nuclear facility creates an intolerable situation that poses a serious risk of radiological release," he added.
In a fresh strike near the Bushehr nuclear plant, a guard lost his live. Russia, which partly constructed the facility and helps operate it, also announced that it was evacuating 198 workers.
Earlier, Iran FM Araghchi on his X, said that US and Israel struck Iran's nuclear facility Bushehr plant four times, and claimed any radioactive fallout would threaten Gulf Cooperation Council capitals more than Tehran.
"Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-US have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. Attacks on our petrochemicals also convey real objectives," he wrote.
IAEA also said that Bushehr NPP was s"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr NPP this morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site’s physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported," it said in a statement on X.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency wrote on X expressed 'deep concern' but said that there was no reported increase in radiation levels. He wrote, 'NPP (nuclear power plant) sites or nearby areas must never be attacked."