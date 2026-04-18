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Iran fires at two Indian-flagged vessels in Strait of Hormuz; New Delhi summons Iranian ambassador

Two Indian-flagged vessels were fired at by Iranian gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz today, as per reports. No damage has been reported.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 06:58 PM IST

Iran fires at two Indian-flagged vessels in Strait of Hormuz; New Delhi summons Iranian ambassador
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Two Indian-flagged vessels were fired at by Iranian gunboats in the Strait of Hormuz today, as per reports. No damage has been reported, however the vessels were forced to reverse course reverse course following gunfire from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Two vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, were involved in the incident.

New Delhi has summoned the Iranian ambassador, sources said, adding the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is likely to give a statement soon.

Earlier, the British Military said two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reimposed restrictions on the vital waterway.

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