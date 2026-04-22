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Iran exposes Pakistan's 'double game': Tehran accuses Pak Army Chief Asim Munir of pro-US tilt amid ceasefire extension

Iran has slammed Pakistan over its role as a mediator between US and Iran ceasefire and peace talks. Launching a sharp attack, Iran accused that Pakistan is playing a “double game” at a critical moment in US-Iran tensions. Iran has claimed that the trust on Pakistan as mediator has been broken.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 01:33 PM IST

Iran exposes Pakistan's 'double game': Tehran accuses Pak Army Chief Asim Munir of pro-US tilt amid ceasefire extension
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Iran has slammed Pakistan over its role as a mediator between US and Iran ceasefire and peace talks. Launching a sharp attack, Iran accused that Pakistan is playing a “double game” at a critical moment in US-Iran tensions. On one side, it aligned with Washington while on other, also maintained talks with Iranian leadership. Iran has alleged Pakistan of bias and pro-US tilt, questioning the role of Army Chief Asim Munir. 

Iran has claimed that the trust on Pakistan as mediator has been broken. Iran's Student News Network (SNN) has suggested that Islamabad's mediation efforts are stalling and failing to secure a definitive response from the United States, as its Iran's formal negotiation document for ceasefire with US, was mishandled by Pakistan. The document was handed over to Asim Munir during his trip to Tehran. However,  Iran received no response from US on the document’s acceptability.

Iran analysts also claimed that Tehran's 10-point framework has been ignored, replaced by new US-backed demands. This comes after Donald Trump praises Pakistan, while abruptly announcing indefinite ceasefire extension.

Donald Trump praises Pakistan 

Announcing the extension of ceasefire between US and Iran, US President Donald Trump publicly credited Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has announced to indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran on the requests from Pakistan. He said this decision was taken to give “seriously fractured” Iranian leadership.

Donald Trump on his truth social, wrote, "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

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