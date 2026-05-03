Iran executes man over killing of security officer in 2022 unrest linked to Mahsa Amini protests

Iran has executed Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, convicted in the 2022 killing of a security officer during protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death.

Iran has carried out the execution of a man found guilty of involvement in the killing of a security officer during the 2022 protest unrest, according to the judiciary’s official news outlet. The execution took place after the country’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentence late last year.

Conviction Linked to 2022 Protest Violence

The man, identified as Mehrab Abdollahzadeh, had been accused of playing a key role in the death of Abbas Fatemiyeh, a security officer killed amid widespread demonstrations in 2022. The protests had erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody, triggering one of the most significant waves of unrest in recent years.

Judicial authorities stated that Abdollahzadeh was among those directly responsible for the fatal attack on the officer during the clashes.

Confession and Court Proceedings

According to the judiciary’s report, the accused admitted to involvement in the assault that led to the officer’s death. The case moved through Iran’s legal system before the Supreme Court confirmed the sentence, clearing the way for the execution.

Officials did not provide detailed information about the timeline of the execution or whether any appeals were filed beyond the Supreme Court review.

Rights Groups Raise Concerns

The case has drawn criticism from human rights organisations. A report cited by HRANA, a rights monitoring group, alleged that the confession used in court may have been obtained under coercion. An informed source quoted by the group claimed the accused was subjected to torture during interrogation.

Iranian authorities have not publicly responded to these allegations.

Background: Nationwide Protests

The 2022 protests marked a turning point in Iran, as demonstrations spread across multiple cities following Mahsa Amini’s death. The unrest saw clashes between protesters and security forces, leading to casualties on both sides and numerous arrests.

Since then, several individuals linked to protest-related violence have faced severe legal consequences, including capital punishment in some cases.