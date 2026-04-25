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Iran executes man accused of Mossad links amid rising concerns over fair trial

Iran has executed another man accused of having links with Mossad, drawing attention not only in Iran but globally. Know the whole matter.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 09:58 PM IST

Iran executes man accused of Mossad links amid rising concerns over fair trial
Human Rights group raises concerns over another execution in Iran
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Iran has carried out another execution on Saturday, accused of having links with Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad. This has drawn significant attention both inside Iran and globally, raising concerns again about the fairness and transparency of such trials in Iran. The Iranian authorities have claimed that the man was involved in espionage activities and had carried out tasks on behalf of the Israeli agency.

As per the Iranian officials, the man was arrested after being identified as a part of Mossad, involved in gathering sensitive information and assisting in operations. The Iranian state media also reported that the man confessed to the charges during the investigation. However, observers have questioned the confessions and the legal procedures.

Recently, Iran has witnessed a noticeable increase in the number of such executions, with many cases related to espionage, terrorism, and threats to national security.

Human Rights group raises concerns over executions

Concerns have also been raised about the legal representation and the speed at which such cases are concluded. Many have also raised the issue that in such cases, the accused do not receive fair trials and do not get enough time to defend themselves. Critics also fear that some cases might be influenced by political tensions.

On the other hand, the Iranian government said that necessary steps have been taken to protect national security and stated that judiciary follows the law and those found guilty are punished accordingly.

At least nine people linked to the protests in Iran have been executed since March 19, and the authorities have used capital punishment specifically after February 28, when Israel and the US jointly launched strikes, killing their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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