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Iran envoy to Pakistan rejects any talks with US after Pak conveys Donald Trump's 15 points proposal: 'America's betrayal of negotiations'

Iran has again strongly rejected US president Donald Trump claims of peace negotiations with Iran. The Iranian Ambassador in Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam has rejected any claims of 'peace talks' direct or indirect between Washington or Tehran.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 06:40 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Iran envoy to Pakistan rejects any talks with US after Pak conveys Donald Trump's 15 points proposal: 'America's betrayal of negotiations'
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Iran has again strongly rejected US president Donald Trump claims of peace negotiations with Iran. The Iranian Ambassador in Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam has rejected any claims of 'peace talks' direct or indirect between Washington or Tehran. This comes after Pakistan conveyed Donald Trump's 15 points plan for peaceful negotiations to Iran. 

Iranian ambassador referring to Pakistan as 'freindly country' rejected any negotiation claims between US and Iran, and  said, ""Based on my information, contrary to Trump's claim, no direct or indirect negotiations have taken place between the two countries so far. Friendly countries seek to lay the ground for dialogue between Tehran and Washington, which we hope will be fruitful in ending this imposed war," as quoted by IRNA.

Moghadam further reiterated Iran's stance, which is that the US needs to extend the hand of talks and truce since it launched an attack while the two countries were negotiating, and said, "the Iran war is the result of America's betrayal of the negotiations."

Pakistan conveys Trump' 15 points plan for ceasefire

The Associated Press, quoting two Pakistani officials on Wednesday, reported that a 15-point proposal from US to arrive at a ceasefire in the ongoing war was conveyed to Iran by Pakistan. The report also added that both Pakistan and Turkey are acting as negotiators, facilitating possible talks. Donald Trump's proposals includes covers sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran’s nuclear programme, oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency, limits on missile capabilities, and ensuring shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Donald Trump's ceasefire plan

According to reports, the US has proposed a comprehensive 15 point plan for a ceasefire with Iran, which reportedly included strict conditions on Iran's nucear program. US demanded that there must be a complete halt to uranium enrichment within Iran and the dismantling of key nuclear facilities. Sites such as Natanz nuclear facility, Fordow nuclear facility, and Isfahan are expected to be decommissioned under the suggested terms. Additionally, Iran would be required to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency and allow extensive monitoring of its nuclear activities. The proposal also reportedly calls for limitations on Iran’s missile programme and an end to its support for regional proxy groups. Ensuring the continued operation of the Strait of Hormuz as a secure global shipping route is another key component.

In return, Iran could receive significant economic and strategic benefits. These reportedly include the lifting of international sanctions and support for developing its civilian nuclear energy programme, including operations at the Bushehr plant. The plan may also involve removing the “snapback” sanctions mechanism, which allows penalties to be quickly reimposed if Iran violates agreed terms.

Earlier Donald Trump claimed that Iran was defeated and negotiations were ongoing. He said,  "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone. I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead."

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