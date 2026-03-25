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Iran eases restrictions on Strait of Hormuz, allows safe passage for 'Non-Hostile' ships

The Iranian Defence Council has announced that the transit of "non-hostile vessels" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is now strictly dependent on prior "coordination with Iranian officials".

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ANI

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 08:15 AM IST

Iran eases restrictions on Strait of Hormuz, allows safe passage for 'Non-Hostile' ships
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The Iranian mission in New York on Wednesday said that they will allow the passage of what it called "non-hostile vessels" through the Strait of Hormuz.

The mission announced in a post on X, "Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may--provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations--benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities."

The Iranian Defence Council has announced that the transit of "non-hostile vessels" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is now strictly dependent on prior "coordination with Iranian officials".

According to a report by state broadcaster Press TV on Monday, this move comes amidst what Tehran describes as ongoing military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iranian territory.

The Council issued a stern warning that any further strikes on the nation's "power plants and energy infrastructure" would meet an immediate and "decisive and destructive response" from the Iranian Armed Forces.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The strait is deep enough and wide enough to handle the world's largest crude oil tankers, and it is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated.

Speaking at the Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said, "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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