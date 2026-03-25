Delhi: 2 killed, several injured as double-decker bus carrying 25 passengers overturns in Karol Bagh
Iran eases restrictions on Strait of Hormuz, allows safe passage for 'Non-Hostile' ships
US-Iran war near end? Donald Trump breaks silence says, 'We have won this, militarily they are dead'
Pawan Singh in major trouble? Haryana Women's Commission issues summon to Bhojpuri for allegedly misbehaving with co-star Anjali Raghav
Pakistan to host US-Iran talks? Trump shares Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's post, fuels speculation, here's all you need to know
Lucknow to Kanpur in just 35 minutes: Uttar Pradesh's this expressway to adopt MLFF system for get barrier-free toll, check details
Dhurandhar The Revenge: R Madhavan breaks silence on Gurbani controversy, apologises to Sikhs community: 'Maine cigarette bujha diya tha' | Viral video
Dhurandhar The Revenge: Ameesha Patel makes big statement on Ranveer Singh-starrer, advises film industry: 'Stop casting Instagrammers'
Gold, silver prices today, March 25, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, mints Rs 920 crore worldwide
WORLD
The Iranian Defence Council has announced that the transit of "non-hostile vessels" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is now strictly dependent on prior "coordination with Iranian officials".
The Iranian mission in New York on Wednesday said that they will allow the passage of what it called "non-hostile vessels" through the Strait of Hormuz.
The mission announced in a post on X, "Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may--provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations--benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities."
Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may—provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations—benefit from safe passage through the…— I.R.IRAN Mission to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) March 24, 2026
The Iranian Defence Council has announced that the transit of "non-hostile vessels" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz is now strictly dependent on prior "coordination with Iranian officials".
According to a report by state broadcaster Press TV on Monday, this move comes amidst what Tehran describes as ongoing military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iranian territory.
The Council issued a stern warning that any further strikes on the nation's "power plants and energy infrastructure" would meet an immediate and "decisive and destructive response" from the Iranian Armed Forces.
The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The strait is deep enough and wide enough to handle the world's largest crude oil tankers, and it is one of the world's most important oil chokepoints.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated.
Speaking at the Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said, "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone."
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)