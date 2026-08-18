Iran draws red line on Hormuz: What is Tehran demanding from the US before reopening?

Iran has put a big condition on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying the US must first meet its demands. Here's what Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said.

In a major development in the Middle East conflict, Iran has ruled out reopening the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, until the United States fulfils the conditions mentioned in the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday made it clear that Tehran will not restore the Strait until Washington meets its commitments.

Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

While addressing the Iranian Parliament, Ghalibaf said, ''Until America's commitments in the Memorandum of Understanding, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen assets, lifting oil sanctions, ending threats and military operations on all fronts, and other conditions to which America committed, are implemented, the 'Strait' will not be opened.''

Ghalibaf warns of stronger response to aggression

He also warned adversaries against further actions, saying Iran is 'ready to impose a heavier defeat on the enemy in proportion to its actions and aggressions'. Highlighting the importance of the diplomatic process, he added, ''Of course, it is necessary to clarify that the opportunity gained from the Memorandum regarding the lifting of the blockade and the ceasefire was a worthy help in increasing economic resilience and rebuilding Iran's defensive power.''

Iran vows to avenge deaths as tensions escalate

''We will not pass over the blood of the martyred leader, the innocent children of Minab, and other martyrs of the second and third sacred defence. Under the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and before the Iranian nation, we pledge to use all our strength to achieve the rights of the Iranian people, eliminate aggression, punish the aggressor, and make the country proud,'' he further said.

Ghalibaf's remarks come after a vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile, which damaged its engine room and killed several of its crew members.