FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shri Ramayan Katha: Kaccha Badam's Anjali Arora as Maa Sita leaves netizens furious, gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh kya bawasir hai'

Shri Ramayan Katha: Kaccha Badam's Anjali as Maa Sita leaves netizens furious

Why Tata Sons AGM was adjourned amid Chandrasekaran’s exit

Why Tata Sons AGM was adjourned amid Chandrasekaran’s exit

Viral: Munawar Faruqui BREAKS DOWN, lashes out at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha in deleted Traitors 2 video: 'Ek baar kisi aur celeb se...'

Viral: Munawar Faruqui BREAKS DOWN, lashes out at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Iran draws red line on Hormuz: What is Tehran demanding from the US before reopening?

Iran has put a big condition on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying the US must first meet its demands. Here's what Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

Iran draws red line on Hormuz: What is Tehran demanding from the US before reopening?
Iran refuses to reopen Hormuz until the US complies. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major development in the Middle East conflict, Iran has ruled out reopening the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, until the United States fulfils the conditions mentioned in the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday made it clear that Tehran will not restore the Strait until Washington meets its commitments.

 

Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

 

While addressing the Iranian Parliament, Ghalibaf said, ''Until America's commitments in the Memorandum of Understanding, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen assets, lifting oil sanctions, ending threats and military operations on all fronts, and other conditions to which America committed, are implemented, the 'Strait' will not be opened.''

 

Ghalibaf warns of stronger response to aggression

 

He also warned adversaries against further actions, saying Iran is 'ready to impose a heavier defeat on the enemy in proportion to its actions and aggressions'. Highlighting the importance of the diplomatic process, he added, ''Of course, it is necessary to clarify that the opportunity gained from the Memorandum regarding the lifting of the blockade and the ceasefire was a worthy help in increasing economic resilience and rebuilding Iran's defensive power.''

 

Iran vows to avenge deaths as tensions escalate

 

''We will not pass over the blood of the martyred leader, the innocent children of Minab, and other martyrs of the second and third sacred defence. Under the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and before the Iranian nation, we pledge to use all our strength to achieve the rights of the Iranian people, eliminate aggression, punish the aggressor, and make the country proud,'' he further said.

 

Ghalibaf's remarks come after a vessel passing through the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile, which damaged its engine room and killed several of its crew members.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shri Ramayan Katha: Kaccha Badam's Anjali Arora as Maa Sita leaves netizens furious, gets brutally trolled: 'Yeh kya bawasir hai'
Shri Ramayan Katha: Kaccha Badam's Anjali as Maa Sita leaves netizens furious
Why Tata Sons AGM was adjourned amid Chandrasekaran’s exit
Why Tata Sons AGM was adjourned amid Chandrasekaran’s exit
Viral: Munawar Faruqui BREAKS DOWN, lashes out at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha in deleted Traitors 2 video: 'Ek baar kisi aur celeb se...'
Viral: Munawar Faruqui BREAKS DOWN, lashes out at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha
Prakash Raj celebrates Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party's iconic victory in school protest: 'Dimaagi bano...'
Prakash Raj celebrates Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party's iconic victory
Once Pakistan's 'strategic asset', now India's opportunity? How Taliban changed South Asia's geopolitics
Pakistan celebrated Taliban's victory, five years later, India emerges winner
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement