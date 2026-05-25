Iran downs ‘hostile drone’ near strategic Strait of Hormuz, claims state media

Iran has claimed that its air defence forces shot down a 'hostile drone' near the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the region.

Iran has downed a 'hostile drone' over maritime areas near Qeshm Island, situated near the Strait of Hormuz, as claimed by its state media on Monday. As per a report by Fars news agency, the unmanned aerial vehicle was neutralised over the Persian Gulf on Monday. Iran reportedly deployed advanced indigenous defence systems to destroy the drone, using a freshly integrated defence mechanism equipped with 'hidden capabilities'.

Iran claims hostile drone shot down near Hormuz

The news agency further reports the significance of the interception and said, This operation, which was carried out using a system with hidden capabilities, is a clear and decisive message from Iran.''

In another report, Mehr News Agency stated that locals on Qeshm Island reported hearing loud noises linked to air defence operations shortly before reports of the interception emerged. However, Iran did not specify the origin or ownership of the drone.

The Iranian state media also reported that authorities viewed the operation as a demonstration of Tehran's control over the Gulf airspace and preparedness of its defence forces to respond to any perceived threat.

Strait of Hormuz remains sensitive flashpoint

The tensions in the Gulf region continue to remain around the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the most crucial waterways of the world. Over the past few weeks, Iran has reported several drone interceptions and military confrontations near the Hormuz region as tensions continue to escalate.

Earlier today, the Iranian Foreign Ministry broke its silence over tolling vessels passing through the strategic waterway. ''We are not seeking to collect tolls; the action of Iran and Oman to develop a protocol for the safe passage of ships are a responsible step. It is natural that in this process, the services provided and the protection of the environment require a fee,'' Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.