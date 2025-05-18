The Iran-US talks have now moved to the top level. This is where both sides attempt to find common ground.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran will go on with talks with the United States regarding its nuclear program. However, he emphasised that Iran won't trade its rights due to US threats. Pezeshkian spoke to naval officers on Saturday and his words were aired on state television. He declared, "We are speaking and we will continue speaking. We don't want war, but we fear no threat." He also stated, "If we face threats, it does not imply that we will abandon our human and legitimate rights. We won't retreat. We won't readily lose our dignified military, scientific, or nuclear capabilities."

The Iran-US talks have now moved to the top level. This is where both sides attempt to find common ground. But there is a huge difference of opinion on Iran enriching uranium. Iran claims it has the right to enrich uranium, while the US argues Iran needs to halt its enrichment activities.

Trump Issues Threats

US President Donald Trump has consistently threatened that unless an agreement is made, he will order airstrikes on Iran's nuclear program. Iranian leaders have also threatened to increase uranium enrichment and get closer to producing nuclear weapons if pressured.

On Friday, Trump revealed that Iran had been offered a proposal at the negotiations, but he refused to provide details. When he was in the region for his recent visit, Trump emphasised in nearly every meeting that Iran cannot be permitted to obtain a nuclear bomb.

Notably, Iran promises to continue negotiating with the US regarding its nuclear program but will never sacrifice its rights under pressure. The central point is still uranium enrichment, and both sides refuse to budge. In the meantime, Iran's nuclear activities remain under intense scrutiny by big international players.