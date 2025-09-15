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Iran denies plans for US talks 'at any level' in next few days; What will happen in Doha meeting?

Iran said that the Islamic Republic has "no plans" to hold any meetings with the United States in the coming days at any level, even as diplomatic engagements continue separately in Doha.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 12:46 AM IST

Iran denies plans for US talks 'at any level' in next few days; What will happen in Doha meeting?
Iran said that it has "no plans" to hold any meetings with the US (ANI)
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Iran on Tuesday said that the Islamic Republic has "no plans" to hold any meetings with the United States in the coming days at any level, even as diplomatic engagements continue separately in Doha on the related implementation of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia. 

Speaking at a press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, as quoted by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said Tehran is not scheduled to meet US officials in the immediate future. "Basically, we have no plans to meet with the American side at any level in the next few days," the spokesperson said. 

He clarified that discussions scheduled in Doha are not political negotiations with Washington, but rather technical-level talks linked to the implementation of previously agreed understandings, including issues related to frozen Iranian assets. "What will be done in Doha tomorrow is a discussion on the implementation of clauses of the MoU, including the release of Iran's frozen assets, which is with the Qatari side," he said. 

Baghaei further emphasised that Iran would continue to honour its commitments only if the other parties do the same. "We will implement our commitments as long as the other side implements its commitments," he said. He added that the MoU clearly defines the obligations of all parties involved.  

Earlier today, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari said the discussions in Doha are part of broader mediation efforts and involve multiple regional concerns, including Iran-related talks. He clarified that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump Jared Kushner are currently in Doha to meet mediators and Qatari officials and are not engaged in direct negotiations with Iranian representatives for diplomatic discussions involving regional issues following the recent exchange of fire between the two sides over incidents in the Strait of Hormuz. 

"The technical teams are the ones coming in and out of Doha and other locations for this. So this reference is probably to the technical team that is involved in the talks with the mediators in pushing a lot of these technical issues forward," he said. 

Al-Ansari noted that the teams move between Doha and other locations depending on the progress of discussions. On the issue of Iranian assets, the Qatari official noted that the USD 6 billion in frozen Iranian funds has not yet been transferred to Tehran, adding that any such movement would depend on the progress of negotiations.  

(with inputs from ANI)

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