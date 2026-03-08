FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Iran deadly attack on US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report

Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final

'Mind your own business': Kamal Haasan slams Donald Trump amid row over US giving 'permission' to India to buy Russian oil

US‑Israel‑Iran War: Indian Embassy in Doha issues advisory for Indians stranded in Qatar amid Middle East tensions

Shah Rukh Khan reviews Subedaar, praises Anil Kapoor's 'restrained yet effective performance': 'Thoroughly enjoyed'

US-Israel-Iran War: Before IRIS Dena strike, sailor told father US warned crew twice: Report

'Home team always tough to beat': Pat Cummins sends big warning to New Zealand before T20 WC Final

‘Won’t leave Trump alone’: Late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s aide Ali Larijani warns US amid Iran war, President responds

Who will lead Iran amid war with US-Israel? Islamic Republic says consensus reached on new Supreme Leader

Iran deadly attack on US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report

Iran attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war

Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

Women's Day 2026: Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

WORLD

Iran deadly attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama Operation Epic Fury, have escalated tensions and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

Iran deadly attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report
Iran has launched a series of missile and drone attacks on the United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in the Juffair District of Manama, reportedly killing 21 soldiers, according to the Tehran Times. Footage circulating online appears to show fires erupting at the base following the assault.

The base, which houses about 8,300 personnel and their families, suffered significant damage, with radar installations, service buildings, and satellite communication terminals reportedly destroyed or heavily impacted. U.S. officials noted that personnel were sheltering in bunkers during the strike, and while related regional escalations caused casualties, no immediate deaths were confirmed at the Bahrain base itself.

Retaliation for Operation Epic Fury

Iran described the strikes as precise retaliation for a recent U.S.-Israeli operation known as Operation Epic Fury, which targeted senior Iranian leadership. The attacks came amid a buildup of U.S. naval forces in the region, with approximately one-third of the deployed fleet stationed to deter Iranian aggression.

The escalation followed a March 6 incident in which a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean using a torpedo, marking a significant intensification of naval operations between the two nations.

Strategic Importance of the Fifth Fleet

The Fifth Fleet oversees roughly 2.5 million square miles of maritime territory, including the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and the Arabian Sea. It plays a key role in maintaining the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and manages the 47-nation Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Its strategic position has made it a focal point in the current military confrontations.

Strait of Hormuz: Flashpoint in the Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a central hotspot. On February 28, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began warning that passage of ships was prohibited, and on March 2, Tehran confirmed the strait’s closure. Several commercial vessels have already been struck by missiles or drones, resulting in casualties and extensive damage.

To mitigate the disruption, major shipping companies have suspended transit, leaving many tankers anchored in the Persian Gulf. President Donald Trump announced government-backed political risk insurance to encourage continued shipping and indicated that the U.S. Navy may begin escorting commercial vessels through the strategic waterway.

Regional Security Questions

The recent attacks have raised urgent concerns over the effectiveness of regional air defence systems, despite the deployment of Patriot PAC-3 missiles designed to protect the Bahrain base. With both sides escalating military operations, the situation in West Asia remains highly volatile, and further confrontations are expected.

