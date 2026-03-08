Iran deadly attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama Operation Epic Fury, have escalated tensions and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has launched a series of missile and drone attacks on the United States Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in the Juffair District of Manama, reportedly killing 21 soldiers, according to the Tehran Times. Footage circulating online appears to show fires erupting at the base following the assault.

The base, which houses about 8,300 personnel and their families, suffered significant damage, with radar installations, service buildings, and satellite communication terminals reportedly destroyed or heavily impacted. U.S. officials noted that personnel were sheltering in bunkers during the strike, and while related regional escalations caused casualties, no immediate deaths were confirmed at the Bahrain base itself.

Retaliation for Operation Epic Fury

Iran described the strikes as precise retaliation for a recent U.S.-Israeli operation known as Operation Epic Fury, which targeted senior Iranian leadership. The attacks came amid a buildup of U.S. naval forces in the region, with approximately one-third of the deployed fleet stationed to deter Iranian aggression.

The escalation followed a March 6 incident in which a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean using a torpedo, marking a significant intensification of naval operations between the two nations.

Strategic Importance of the Fifth Fleet

The Fifth Fleet oversees roughly 2.5 million square miles of maritime territory, including the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and the Arabian Sea. It plays a key role in maintaining the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz and manages the 47-nation Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Its strategic position has made it a focal point in the current military confrontations.

Strait of Hormuz: Flashpoint in the Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a central hotspot. On February 28, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began warning that passage of ships was prohibited, and on March 2, Tehran confirmed the strait’s closure. Several commercial vessels have already been struck by missiles or drones, resulting in casualties and extensive damage.

To mitigate the disruption, major shipping companies have suspended transit, leaving many tankers anchored in the Persian Gulf. President Donald Trump announced government-backed political risk insurance to encourage continued shipping and indicated that the U.S. Navy may begin escorting commercial vessels through the strategic waterway.

Regional Security Questions

The recent attacks have raised urgent concerns over the effectiveness of regional air defence systems, despite the deployment of Patriot PAC-3 missiles designed to protect the Bahrain base. With both sides escalating military operations, the situation in West Asia remains highly volatile, and further confrontations are expected.