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Iran Crypto Crackdown: US seizes $450 million under ‘Operation Economic Fury’

The US Treasury Department grabbed roughly $350 million in crypto assets and an additional $100 million was seized separately, bringing the total close to $500 million, claimed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.Details here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 05:34 PM IST

Iran Crypto Crackdown: US seizes $450 million under ‘Operation Economic Fury’
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The United States has seized close to half a billion dollars in Iranian cryptocurrency assets as part of an intensifying economic pressure campaign against Tehran. The Treasury Department grabbed roughly $350 million in crypto assets and an additional $100 million seized separately, bringing the total close to $500 million, claimed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. 

Speaking on Fox Business’ “Kudlow” on Wednesday, Bessent said, “We were able to grab about 350 million crypto assets, and then on top of another 100 that we had recently gotten, so we’re almost at half a billion there, and we are freezing bank accounts everywhere."

The move is part of "Operation Economic Fury," the administration’s wider push to choke Iran’s financial channels. The campaign uses asset seizures, frozen accounts, and diplomatic pressure on other nations to cut Tehran off from the global economy. The biggest hit so far came on April 23, when stablecoin issuer Tether froze over $344 million in USDT held in two Tron blockchain addresses. The freeze followed alerts from several US agencies, including the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Earlier, Bessent stated that Kharg Island, the primary oil export terminal for Iran, has been reaching its maximum storage limits. In a social media post, Bessent suggested that this saturation could compel Tehran to scale back its petroleum output, potentially resulting in daily revenue deficits of up to USD 170 million and inflicting lasting harm on the nation's energy infrastructure. Detailing the broader economic strategy, Bessent noted that the Treasury Department is intensifying financial restrictions through "Operation Fury." This initiative specifically targets Tehran's "international shadow banking infrastructure, access to crypto, shadow fleet, weapons procurement networks, funding for terrorist proxies in the region, and independent Chinese 'teapot' refineries that support Iran's oil trade."

Parallel to these public statements, a report by The Wall Street Journal indicates that President Trump has directed his aides to prepare for a prolonged blockade of the Islamic Republic. Officials stated this strategy is intended to heighten the squeeze on Iranian financial resources by severely restricting maritime traffic to and from its ports, ultimately aiming to extract concessions regarding Tehran's nuclear programme.

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