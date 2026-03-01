FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Iran confirms supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, who will succeed him?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 07:21 AM IST

Iran confirms supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes. A semi-official Iranian government news agency reported that, “It is announced to the martyr-nurturing people of Iran that Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred in a joint attack by the criminal United States and the Zionist regime," 

Earlier Donald Trump claimed that 'one of the most evil person is history' was dead in a truth social post. Khamenei's residence was attacked earlier in the day by US and Israel. A satellite image showed extensive damage to his secure compound. Several of his family members were confirmed dead by Iran state media, including his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law.

Who will suceed him?

86-year-old leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was in power in Iran as its supreme leader since past three decades, one of the longest in the world. According to Reuters, Iran’s constitution requires that the supreme leader be a cleric under the doctrine of vilayat-e faqih — the guardianship of the Islamic jurist. The principle holds that, until the return of the Shi’ite Muslim 12th Imam who disappeared in the ninth century, authority should rest with a senior religious scholar. Khamenei has never publicly recorded as having named a successor, however, his son Mojtaba Khamenei and Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of the Islamic Republic’s founder may be named. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
