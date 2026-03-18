Iran confirms National Security chief Ali Larijani killed in Israeli strike amid escalating conflict with US and Israel

Iran confirmed the killing of Ali Larijani in an Israeli strike near Tehran, alongside Gholam Reza Soleimani. The deaths mark a major escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict following Ali Khamenei’s reported killing.

Iran has officially confirmed the death of senior political figure Ali Larijani, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The announcement follows claims by Israel that it carried out a targeted strike eliminating Larijani along with another high-ranking official.

Targeted Strike Intensifies Conflict

According to Iranian state-linked media, Larijani was killed in an airstrike while visiting his daughter’s residence in the Pardis district near Tehran. Authorities attributed the attack to joint actions by U.S. and Israeli forces, though Israel independently confirmed conducting the operation.

Israeli officials stated that the strike also killed Gholam Reza Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Basij paramilitary force. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the operation as a strategic move to weaken Iran’s internal power structure amid the ongoing hostilities, now entering their third week.

Power Vacuum After Khamenei’s Death

Larijani’s death comes shortly after the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a previous Israeli strike. In the aftermath, Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was elevated to leadership but has remained largely out of public view.

During this transitional period, Larijani had emerged as a central figure in Iran’s political and strategic decision-making. Known for his experience and influence, he played a critical role in maintaining continuity within the leadership during a time of instability.

A Veteran Leader with Deep Influence

At 67, Larijani had a long and influential career within Iran’s political and military establishment. A former Revolutionary Guards commander during the Iran-Iraq War, he later served as speaker of parliament and as a senior advisor on national security matters.

He was widely regarded as a pragmatic yet firm supporter of Iran’s theocratic system. Larijani was also involved in shaping Iran’s nuclear negotiation strategy, including advisory roles during past engagements with the United States.

Broader Implications

The deaths of Larijani and Soleimani represent a major blow to Iran’s leadership at a time of heightened regional tension. Both figures had also faced international sanctions for their roles in suppressing domestic protests.

Following the strike, reports indicate Iran launched additional missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and neighbouring Gulf states, signalling a potential widening of the conflict. The situation remains highly volatile, with global attention focused on how Iran’s leadership will respond to these significant losses.