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Iran condemns US-Saudi strikes in Iraq, calls them 'criminal and inhumane'

Iran on Wednesday strongly condemned joint US-Saudi precision strikes in Iraq, calling them "criminal, inhumane and provocative" and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and the UN Charter. Iran said 20 people were killed and 32 injured, including PMF forces.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 10:17 PM IST

Iran condemns US-Saudi strikes in Iraq, calls them 'criminal and inhumane'
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Iran on Wednesday strongly condemned the joint US-Saudi precision strikes on Iraq, accusing Washington and its regional allies of violating Iraqi sovereignty and holding them responsible for the consequences of what it described as "criminal, inhumane and provocative actions".

In a statement, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks targeted areas in Iraq, including facilities and locations belonging to official Iraqi institutions as well as processions and stations linked to Arbaeen pilgrims.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the aggressive attacks by the US and Saudi Arabia on some areas in Iraq, including against facilities and places belonging to official Iraqi institutions, as well as the processions and stations of the Arbaeen pilgrims," the statement said.

Iran alleged that the strikes represented an attack on Iraq's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling them a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

"These attacks are a clear attack on the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and a gross violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4, of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law," the ministry added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further accused the United States and Israel of seeking to expand conflict in West Asia and expressed support for the Iraqi government and people.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while expressing condolences for the martyrdom of a group of honourable Iraqi people during these aggressive attacks, emphasises the full support and solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the government and people of Iraq," it said.

This comes after US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement said that the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces and CENTCOM jointly carried out precision strikes against Iran-aligned militant sites in Iraq, targeting locations used for logistics and weapons operations.

CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted on July 28 against groups it described as Iran-aligned terrorists that had been directed by the IRGC to target US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

"US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," CENTCOM said.

The US military said the recent drone attacks against American forces were unsuccessful.

"The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful," CENTCOM said.

The command also claimed that between February and April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on US citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned militant groups operating in Iraq.

"The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response," CENTCOM warned.

According to Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the number of deaths among those following the strikes has risen to 20, with 32 others injured.

Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an Iran-backed paramilitary group operating within Iraq, in a statement carried by IRIB said, "According to initial statistics, at least 20 of our forces were martyred, and 32 others were wounded in the joint US-Saudi attacks that targeted several official headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Forces in various Iraqi provinces."

(With ANI Inputs)

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