FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Punjab: Bhupesh Baghel says there is 'no factionalism' in Congress' state unit

Bhupesh Baghel says there is 'no factionalism' in Congress' Punjab unit

Pune building collapse: Death toll rises to 8 as search on for one missing

Pune building collapse: Death toll at 8 as search on for one missing

Exclusive: Amid Welcome 3 success, Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direct Hera Pheri 3: 'Mujhe acha lagta hai to make a film that...'

Exclusive: Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direc

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, says waterway will remain shut until US ends 'interference'

Iran's IRGC announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 09:14 AM IST

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, says waterway will remain shut until US ends 'interference'
Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, warns US against attack
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region, Press TV reported. According to an IRGC statement cited by Press TV, the decision was taken “in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers.” 

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz 

Before closing the strait, Iran had fired on a vessel which that it claimed had taken an “unauthorised route”. Calling the strike “warning shots”, Tehran pointed out that they struck and stopped those ships that did not comply with their instructions given repeatedly to pass through an approved shipping corridor. 

“Following this incident... the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region and no vessels will be allowed to pass through,” Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA. 

US launches fresh strikes against Iran 

The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran on Saturday, according to the US military. The action came after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a container ship registered in Cyprus that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz. 

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes began at 5:45 am. This marks the third time this week that the US has targeted Iran. 

Iran’s waring to the US 

Iran further warned that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a “severe response.” 

Before US strikes on Sunday, the IRGC Navy had also warned against any further military action against Iran under the pretext of the waterway’s closure, saying such actions would draw a strong response. “Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development, which it, itself, has caused, as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted,” the statement added.  

The IRGC further said that responsibility for any consequences arising from the situation would rest with the United States, Israel, and countries hosting military facilities allegedly used for operations against Iran, Press TV reported.These developments come as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following recent military escalations. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, says waterway will remain shut until US ends 'interference'
Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, warns US of 'severe response'
Viral video: Anupam Kher gets brutally trolled for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing', says 'Hindu women got r*ped by Mughals in temples'
Anupam gets brutally trolled for calling Ram Mandir donation theft 'minor thing'
Canada Mass Shooting: 2 killed, 6 injured in Toronto street festival attack, police search for shooter
Canada Mass Shooting: 2 killed, 6 injured in Toronto street festival attack
FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham shines as England beat Norway to advance to last four
FIFA World Cup 2026: Jude Bellingham shines as England beat Norway
US hits Iran with fresh strikes after IRGC attack on container ship in Strait of Hormuz; Know how it will impact
US hits Iran with fresh strikes after IRGC attack on container ship in Hormuz
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement