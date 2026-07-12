Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, says waterway will remain shut until US ends 'interference'

Iran's IRGC announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz “until further notice,” stating that the strategic waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region, Press TV reported. According to an IRGC statement cited by Press TV, the decision was taken “in light of the security situation resulting from the unlawful intervention of foreign powers.”

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz

Before closing the strait, Iran had fired on a vessel which that it claimed had taken an “unauthorised route”. Calling the strike “warning shots”, Tehran pointed out that they struck and stopped those ships that did not comply with their instructions given repeatedly to pass through an approved shipping corridor.

“Following this incident... the Strait of Hormuz will be closed until further notice and until the end of American interventions in this region and no vessels will be allowed to pass through,” Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement carried by state news agency IRNA.

US launches fresh strikes against Iran

The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran on Saturday, according to the US military. The action came after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces attacked the M/V GFS Galaxy, a container ship registered in Cyprus that was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes began at 5:45 am. This marks the third time this week that the US has targeted Iran.

Iran’s waring to the US

Iran further warned that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a “severe response.”

Before US strikes on Sunday, the IRGC Navy had also warned against any further military action against Iran under the pretext of the waterway’s closure, saying such actions would draw a strong response. “Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development, which it, itself, has caused, as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted,” the statement added.

The IRGC further said that responsibility for any consequences arising from the situation would rest with the United States, Israel, and countries hosting military facilities allegedly used for operations against Iran, Press TV reported.These developments come as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following recent military escalations.