Iran closes Hormuz again after Israel’s Lebanon attack? JD Vance issues clarification

Iran called the closure the “first step” of its response and warned more actions could come if what it described as “aggression” didn’t stop. The statement indicated Tehran considers recent events a breach of the commitments in the first clause of the ceasefire memorandum.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s top joint military command, has said it is closing the Strait of Hormuz to ships. Iranian news agency Mehr reported that the military cited breaches of a ceasefire agreement by the United States and Israel.

In its statement, the command said the decision came after what it called a “clear breach of trust” by the U.S. and Israel’s alleged ongoing violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.

The Mehr report came out while US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News he still believed the ceasefire from Washington’s 14-point deal with Tehran would stay in place. He added that the U.S. had seen no proof that the Strait of Hormuz was closed to ships.

Iran closes Hormuz again after Israel’s Lebanon attack

Iran called the closure the “first step” of its response and warned more actions could come if what it described as “aggression” didn’t stop. The statement indicated Tehran considers recent events a breach of the commitments in the first clause of the ceasefire memorandum.

In a later statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the Strait of Hormuz was closed to all ships. It warned vessels to stay away from the strategic waterway, saying their safety could be in danger if they approached.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key global energy chokepoint, with a large portion of the world’s oil and gas shipments passing through it. Any disruption to traffic there is likely to spark concern in international energy and shipping markets.

In view of the flagrant bad faith and breach of covenant by America regarding the failure to implement the first clause of the end-of-war agreement, and in reaction to the relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and the brutal massacre and displacement of hundreds of thousands of the oppressed people of this land, and also in light of the occupying Zionist forces' refusal to withdraw from the lands of southern Lebanon, it declares that the Strait of Hormuz will be closed to the passage of vessels," the agency wrote in a post on X.

Calling this the first response, Iran said it will take "subsequent steps" if the MoU's terms are breached further, Fars reported.

JD Vance says 'it's still open'

US Vice President JD Vance claimed, “There is no evidence that Iran is blockading the Strait of Hormuz,” but shortly after this remark, the Iranian military declared a re-blockade of the strait, citing the U.S. and Israel’s “MOU violation.”

As disputes over the MOU violation emerged just two days after it took effect, attention is focused on whether the two countries can sustain momentum for negotiations.

This comes after the Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday said that the fresh strikes in Lebanon were made in retaliation for Hezbollah's "repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire," while maintaining that it remains committed to protecting its civilians and forces.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force claimed that Hezbollah launched over 50 strikes on Israeli forces, adding that the forces retaliated by striking dozens of "terrorist infrastructures" and terrorists in overnight strikes.

"In several different incidents throughout the night, the terrorist organization Hezbollah launched more than 50 launches toward IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon. These constitute repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement by the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The IDF will not tolerate harm to Israeli civilians or its forces, and will respond forcefully to any use of force against them," the IAF wrote in the post.