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Iran claim of 'targeting' F-18 fighter jet, shares video; Here's how US military reacted

The sequence is brief but gives the impression of an aerial engagement. Moments later, something separates from the aircraft, appearing to show the pilot ejecting with a parachute.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

Iran claim of 'targeting' F-18 fighter jet, shares video; Here's how US military reacted
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has announced that it has successfully targeted an American F-18 fighter jet, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The IRGC claimed that its air defense system had hit the US aircraft, although it did not provide details on the location, extent of damage, or the fate of the pilot.

Footage shows aircraft in distress

A video shared by Iranian state-linked channel Press TV appears to show a fighter jet in flight before a sudden flash is visible near the aircraft, suggesting it may have been struck midair. The jet seems to lose stability, with a visible trail that could indicate damage or loss of control.

The sequence is brief but gives the impression of an aerial engagement. Moments later, something separates from the aircraft, appearing to show the pilot ejecting with a parachute.

US military denies claim

However, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected Iran's claim, stating that no US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran. This is not the first time Iran has made such a claim, and the US military has previously disputed similar assertions.

Iran's latest claim comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Earlier this month, the IRGC stated that its air defenses had downed a US F-15 Strike Eagle near Iran's southeastern border, a claim that was dismissed by CENTCOM as "baseless". On March 19, the IRGC claimed to have struck a US F-35 stealth fighter over central Iran, although CNN reports indicated the F-35 made an emergency landing.

Iran warns of attack over alleged Island plot

In a related development, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has warned of "relentless attacks" on a regional country's infrastructure if any action is taken regarding an alleged plot to occupy an Iranian island. He stated that enemies, with support from a regional country, may be preparing to occupy the island, but all movements are under surveillance

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