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Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel main reason for hard stance on Iran? This is what Donald Trump said

US President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his hardline stance against Tehran while dismissing mainstream media narratives regarding his foreign policy motivations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump clarified that his position on Iran is fueled by the "results of October 7th" and a long-standing personal conviction rather than external pressure from allies.

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Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 11:34 PM IST

Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel main reason for hard stance on Iran? This is what Donald Trump said
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US President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his hardline stance against Tehran while dismissing mainstream media narratives regarding his foreign policy motivations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump clarified that his position on Iran is fueled by the "results of October 7th" and a long-standing personal conviction rather than external pressure from allies.

He emphasised that the events of October 7, 2023, served as a final confirmation of his career-long belief that the Islamic Republic of Iran must be permanently barred from achieving nuclear capabilities."Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON," said Trump.

Turning his attention to domestic and international media, Trump unleashed a scathing critique of current political reporting and public opinion data. He drew direct parallels between contemporary polling and his contested views on the 2020 US Presidential Election and the recent disputed elections in Venezuela."I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged. Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn't like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing - And if Iran's new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future! President DJT," posted Trump.

These remarks come as the current two-week ceasefire is set to end on April 22. The first round of ceasefire negotiations ended in a gridlock between Tehran and Washington over the energy artery, the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran's nuclear capacities. With the ceasefire set to lapse on Wednesday, the Islamabad talks represent the final diplomatic off-ramp before a potential escalation into full-scale infrastructure warfare.

While the US maintains that a "fair and reasonable" deal is on the table, the Iranian leadership's refusal to negotiate under the "shadow of a blockade" suggests that the 21-hour marathon of the previous round may have been just a prelude to a much darker confrontation.US Vice President JD Vance is set to arrive in Islamabad to lead a high-level American delegation in a second round of ceasefire negotiations with Iran, CNN reported, citing White House on Sunday.

The US team, which includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner, aims to break a deadlock that paralysed the first round of talks, CNN said, citing White House. The primary sticking points remain Iran's nuclear capabilities and the status of the Strait of Hormuz.CNN also reports that Iranian sources suggest a delegation will arrive on Tuesday to discuss an extension. However, hardliners in Tehran, via the Tasnim News Agency, have pushed back, stating no talks will proceed while the US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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