FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga

What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO for THIS reason

David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025

Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Iranian law punishes protestors

After separation from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij says her 'soul is connected' to her 'safe place, heart, best friend...'

The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…

Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire, transferred Rs 6,210 crore to his employees

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian: 'I'm not closing doors to experiences in life'

US hikes H-1B visa premium processing fees; how will Indians be impacted?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga

O'Romeo teaser: Shahid, Triptii, Disha, Avinash impress in Vishal Bhardwaj film

What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO for THIS reason

What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO

David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025

7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Iranian law punishes protestors

Amid the violent protests taking place in Iran, the country amped up its response to the rage and criticism of the Islamic regime led by Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran’s attorney general warned the protesting citizens that anyone found demonstrating would be considered an “enemy of God”, a deathly charge as it comes with the death penalty under Iranian law.  

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 08:34 PM IST

Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Iranian law punishes protestors
Iran has warned protestors of death penalty
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the violent protests taking place in Iran, the country amped up its response to the rage and criticism of the Islamic regime led by Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran’s attorney general warned the protesting citizens that anyone found demonstrating would be considered an “enemy of God”, a deathly charge as it comes with the death penalty under Iranian law.  

Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad issued the grave warning on state television on Saturday as protests continued in its second week and heightened across major cities, mainly the capital, Tehran, even as the authorities did not remove the internet blackout it imposed. According to the statement, the attorney general referred to those who “helped rioters” who would also face the charge. 

What is the Iranian law? 

Under Article 186 of the Iranian law, if a group/organisation found involved in violent protest to the Islamic Republic, all its members or anyone who knowingly support its aims may be deemed mohareb, that is, “enemies of God”, even if they are not active in any armed activity, Human Rights Watch reported. 

According to Article 190, four possible punishments for ‘moharebeh’ or “corruption on earth” are execution, hanging, amputation of the right hand and left foot, or permanent internal exile. Article 191 provides judges with the right to select the penalty. 

Here’s Iran protests timeline:  

-28 December 2025: First protests erupt in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, initially over economic hardship (inflation, currency collapse, high prices).   

-Early January 2026: Protests expand from economic grievances to broader anti-government demands, drawing students, workers, and other citizens in many cities.   

-1–3 January 2026 — Protests intensify and spread nationwide, with clashes and fatalities reported in several provinces.   

-8 January 2026 — The government imposes a nationwide internet and phone blackout as unrest enters its 12th consecutive day, and calls for regime change grow 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga
O'Romeo teaser: Shahid, Triptii, Disha, Avinash impress in Vishal Bhardwaj film
What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO for THIS reason
What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO
David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025
7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025
Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Iranian law punishes protestors
Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Irani
After separation from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij says her 'soul is connected' to her 'safe place, heart, best friend...'
After separation from Jay, Mahhi says her 'soul is connected' to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement