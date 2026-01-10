Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Iranian law punishes protestors

Amid the violent protests taking place in Iran, the country amped up its response to the rage and criticism of the Islamic regime led by Ayatollah Khamenei. Iran’s attorney general warned the protesting citizens that anyone found demonstrating would be considered an “enemy of God”, a deathly charge as it comes with the death penalty under Iranian law.

Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad issued the grave warning on state television on Saturday as protests continued in its second week and heightened across major cities, mainly the capital, Tehran, even as the authorities did not remove the internet blackout it imposed. According to the statement, the attorney general referred to those who “helped rioters” who would also face the charge.

What is the Iranian law?

Under Article 186 of the Iranian law, if a group/organisation found involved in violent protest to the Islamic Republic, all its members or anyone who knowingly support its aims may be deemed mohareb, that is, “enemies of God”, even if they are not active in any armed activity, Human Rights Watch reported.

According to Article 190, four possible punishments for ‘moharebeh’ or “corruption on earth” are execution, hanging, amputation of the right hand and left foot, or permanent internal exile. Article 191 provides judges with the right to select the penalty.

Here’s Iran protests timeline:

-28 December 2025: First protests erupt in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, initially over economic hardship (inflation, currency collapse, high prices).

-Early January 2026: Protests expand from economic grievances to broader anti-government demands, drawing students, workers, and other citizens in many cities.

-1–3 January 2026 — Protests intensify and spread nationwide, with clashes and fatalities reported in several provinces.

-8 January 2026 — The government imposes a nationwide internet and phone blackout as unrest enters its 12th consecutive day, and calls for regime change grow