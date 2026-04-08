'Iran begged for this ceasefire', says US defence secretary Pete Hegseth

Hegseth said that Iran's new supreme leader was "wounded and disfigured", referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, though he did not offer any evidence to support the claim. He noted that the extensive damage caused to Iran's military infrastructure had significantly altered the regional balance of power.

United States' Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday claimed that Iran "begged" for a truce, maintaining that the US achieved a "decisive military victory" in its war with the Islamic republic. Briefing journalists at the White House after the ceasefire announcement, Hegseth said that the US military had delivered a devastating strike against Iran's strategic assets through a massive aerial campaign.

"President Trump forged this moment. Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it...Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield...Operation Epic Fury decimated Iran's military and rendered it combat-ineffective for years to come," Hegseth told reporters in Washington, DC. He stated that US forces launched hundreds of attacks within a few hours. "We conducted 800 strikes on Tuesday night, destroying Iran's defence industrial base. Iran's factories have been razed to the ground," Hegseth said.

Hegseth also said that Iran's new supreme leader was "wounded and disfigured", referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, though he did not offer any evidence to support the claim. He noted that the extensive damage caused to Iran's military infrastructure had significantly altered the regional balance of power. "President Trump had the power to cripple Iran's entire economy in minutes, but he chose mercy. He spared those targets because Iran accepted the ceasefire under overwhelming pressure. The new Iranian regime understood that a deal was far better than the fate that awaited them. This new regime just happened to look at what happened to their predecessors," he said.

US President Donald Trump earlier suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week conditional ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US had achieved most of its military objectives.

The ceasefire announcement came hours after Trump threatened a major military offensive against Iran, saying that "a whole civilization will die" from it. The war in Iran was sparked by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East. Talks between the Iranian side, led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, are set for Friday in Pakistan's Islamabad.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).