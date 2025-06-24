Air India has cancelled all its flights over the Gulf region until further notice. This comes after Iran launched missiles at the United States' air base in the Qatari capital Doha. Read on to know more on this.

Air India has cancelled all its flights over the Gulf region until further notice. This comes after Iran launched missiles at the United States' air base in Qatari capital Doha. Several other major airlines have also either cancelled, diverted, or returned flights to their origin airports as missiles continue to be traded between countries in the Middle East. Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, said its flights would also be disrupted.

Air India issues statement

Air India said in a statement posted on X, "Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice."

"Our India-bound flights from North America are diverting back to their respective origins and others are being diverted back to India or re-routed away from the closed airspaces. We request the understanding of all passengers who may be affected by this disruption that’s beyond an airline’s control. Air India is in continuous consultation with its external security advisors and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation. We will keep our passengers informed of any updates. The safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our number one priority," the airline added.

Several countries shut airspace

Several countries, including Kuwait and Bahrain, have shut their airspace following Iranian strikes in Qatar. The Iranian military launched missiles at the Al Udeid airbase of the US in Doha as explosions were heard across the Qatari capital. Iran said in a statement it had launched a "devastating and powerful missile attack in Operation Besharat Fatah." Meanwhile, Qatar has strongly condemned the attack, saying it reserves the right to respond to the strikes.

US' entry into Iran-Israel conflict

Al Udeid is the largest US military base in the Middle East, where the country overall has several key military installations and tens of thousands of troops stationed. Other nations in the region where the US has military presence include Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The US attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran, located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in an overnight operation at the weekend. This marked the US' direct involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, which erupted after the Jewish-majority nation launched a surprise attack on the Islamic Republic on June 13.