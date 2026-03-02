Iran attacks Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura facility, world's largest oil refinery suspends operation; WATCH

As Iran's retaliatory attacks in different regions of the Middle East have struck important spots, Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery has been attacked by drones. The refinery is the world’s largest oil refining facility. The strikes were launched from Iran, as per sources.

As Iran's retaliatory attacks in different regions of the Middle East have struck important spots, Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura refinery has been attacked by drones. The refinery is the world’s largest oil refining facility. The drone attack has caused major fire forcing the authorities to temporarily stop operations. Saudi Aramco runs the refinery which produces more than 550,000 barrels of crude oil each day, making it a major hub for the kingdom’s oil exports.

As per sources, the drones that struck Saudi's most critical industrial centre were launched from Iran.

As Saudi Aramco authorities are analysing the damage and all that followed the strike, operations at the industrial site remain halted until further notice. Regarding the attack on the site, neither the refinery nor the Saudi government have officially responded, including casualties and the overall impact on oil exports. Top government and security officials shared a major concern regarding how quickly and effectively the conflict between the two countries, Israel and Iran, spreaded other regions of the Middle East consuming critical centres such as Saudi's oil refinery.

Experts say that the attack is a major sign of Iran's intention to destroy economic power centres as a retaliation for the US Iran joint strikes on Tehran. The retaliation sparks fear for a bigger war. “This is a significant development that could provoke further military responses from the US, Israel, or Saudi-led coalitions," said a top government source, stressing on the geopolitical sensitivity of the strike.

Ras Tanura refinery positions Saudi's energy dominance

The Ras Tanura facility is important not only from the global oil market but shapes Saudi Arabia as a dominant force in the energy sector and attacks on its oil sources could impact global energy markets decisively. It comes under the energy complex on the country’s Gulf coast which also functions as a critical export terminal for Saudi crude oil.

The situation at Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery is under control, source told Reuters. A report in the UK’s news agency said quoting Saudi defence ministry's spokesperson that two drones were intercepted at the refinery, while debris caused a limited fire, the spokesperson added, while speaking to Al Arabiya TV that there were no injuries.

Current global oil market

Crude oil prices have risen sharply recently due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz — a key chokepoint for about 20 % of global oil shipments. Brent and WTI benchmarks have spiked significantly as a result of disrupted shipping and facility shutdowns after attacks and retaliatory actions in the region.