Iran asserts control over Strait of Hormuz as IRGC announces new maritime zone in the region

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced a new maritime control zone in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials are currently assessing a counter-proposal from the United States aimed at halting the ongoing conflict.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced a new maritime control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, as per a report by Tasnim News Agency on Monday. The new zone of “smart control” has the line between Mount Mobarak in Iran and south of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates in the south, and the line between the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates in the west.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has confirmed that officials are currently assessing a counter-proposal from the United States aimed at halting the ongoing conflict, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Addressing a press conference, Baghaei noted that “the US message was received through Pakistan” and stated that he “will not discuss the details of the issues raised at this time, because these issues are still under review.”

The spokesperson highlighted the difficulties in the negotiation process, suggesting that the American approach of making “excessive and unreasonable demands” ensures the proposal “is not easy to review.” Addressing recent media coverage regarding Tehran's atomic ambitions, Baghaei dismissed reports concerning negotiations over its nuclear programme as being “mostly speculation.”

As reported by Al Jazeera, the spokesperson clarified that “the issues raised about enrichment or nuclear materials are purely speculative” and emphasised that “at this stage, we are not talking about anything other than stopping the war completely.” He further noted that the path forward remains undecided, stating that “the direction we will take in the future will be determined in the future.”

Al Jazeera highlighted that the diplomatic exchange, facilitated by Islamabad, comes as the region remains on high alert over the potential for further escalation.

This development coincides with comments from US President Donald Trump, who on Sunday (local time) said that his representatives are having “very positive” discussions. Trump signalled continued diplomatic engagement even as both sides exchanged competing proposals on regional tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted his representatives were actively engaged with Tehran and suggested the talks could lead to “something very positive for all.” He stated, “I am fully aware that my representatives are having very positive discussions with the country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all.”

These sentiments were echoed by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who told CNN that Washington remains engaged with Tehran. “We're in conversation,” Witkoff said, referring to ongoing diplomatic contacts aimed at exploring potential negotiations to end the conflict.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)