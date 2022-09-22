Iran anti-hijab protests: 31 killed after clash with security forces amid protests against Mahsa Amini’s death

Anti-hijab protests erupt in Iran (Photo - Reuters)

Following the controversy surrounding the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrested by the morality police, as many as 31 people have been killed amid the rousing protests in Iran after security forces cracked down on the disruptions.

According to an Oslo-based NGO, 31 civilians were reportedly killed in the middle of the clashes that broke out between the protestors and the Iranian security forces. This comes as thousands of women took to the streets to slam the morality police and hijab rules in the country.

In an official statement, Iran Human Rights (IHR) director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said, “The people of Iran have come to the streets to achieve their fundamental rights and human dignity... and the government is responding to their peaceful protest with bullets.”

IHR further said that as protests continue over the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police, the security forces are conducting mass arrests of the social activists who have taken to the streets in over 30 cities in Iran.

The death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini sparked a major protest in Iran last week, where women took to the streets across the country to protest against the hijab rules and the morality police. Women were seen burning hijabs in the streets and chopping off their hair.

As per Al Jazeera, Mahsa Amini, 22, was visiting Tehran with her family when the specialist police unit detained her. After a while, she suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services.

Amini’s death comes amid growing controversy inside and outside Iran over the conduct of the morality police, known formally as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol). The mandatory dress code, which applies to all nationalities and religions, not just Iranian Muslims, requires women to conceal their hair and neck with a headscarf, reported Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from agencies)

