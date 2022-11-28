Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:48 AM IST
Iran anti-hijab protest: Iranian actors, directors and artists pose without hijab in viral video
Mahsa Amini, whose death while in custody sparked widespread demonstrations in Iran and led to calls for the removal of the government, had “passed away,” according to Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister.
Omid Memarian, an Iranian Journalist recently shared a video on Twitter and tweeted “Incredible! Soheila Golestani (actress) published this video (without a headscarf) on her Instagram, & Hamid Pourazaei (director) & a group of Iranian actors/actresses & theatre/movie professionals joined them. Courage & resilience! #MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranRevoIution #Iran.”
The video showed Soheila Golestani, an Iranian actress who was standing in the middle without wearing a hijab and several other Iranian actors, actresses, and movie professionals joined her without wearing hijab in regard to the ongoing protest in Iran.
According to a past interview with ANI, the Iranian minister said, “Mahsa Amini was not killed, she passed away. We have seen the atmosphere created by some western media with regard to the development in Iran. This atmosphere is baseless and fallacious. We are seeing the rights of the Iranian nation are violated by these western powers.”
"The western powers don't talk about the people of Afghanistan, Palestine or Yemen. They don't denounce or condemn these actions. Who are the real killers of these people?" the minister who is visiting India as part of political consultations between the two countries.
Iran is currently dealing with one of the largest displays of discontent in recent memory. Following the death of the Kurdish-Iranian woman who was imprisoned by the "moral police" on September 13 of this year, purportedly for failing to wear her hijab properly.
A special session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHCR) is planned to address continued human rights abuses in Iran. According to the UN human rights office, two minors were among the more than 40 individuals who died in Iran last week.