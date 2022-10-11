Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Iranian actress Elnaaz Norouzi strips in support of anti-Hijab protest; posts video on social media

Iranian actress Elnaaz Norouzi stips off her clothes in protest against the hijab law.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 09:51 PM IST

Iranian actress Elnaaz Norouzi strips in support of anti-Hijab protest; posts video on social media
Photo: Screengrab (Instagram/ iamelnaaz)

Social media has enabled millions of women to join the Iranian anti-hijab movement. The movement led by women is gathering huge support from big personalities from all over the world.  Joining the protest, Elnaaz Norouzi, an Iranian actress has uploaded a video on Instagram where she strips off all her clothes in protest. 

The Iranian actress is seen taking off her hijab and burqa first and then takes off all her clothes. The actress posted the video with the caption, "Every woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she wants, whenever and wherever she wants. No man or any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to wear other clothes."

She also added, "Everyone has their own different views and beliefs and they should be respected. Democracy means the power to take decisions. Every woman should have the power to decide about her body. I am not promoting nudity, I am supporting freedom of your choice."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elnaaz Norouzi (@iamelnaaz)

 

The protest against Iran's hijab law started when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini lost her life while in police custody for not wearing her hijab 'properly'. This sparked rage in Iranian women and they started protesting against the law by cutting their hair and burning their hijab. 

Women have also been seen cutting their hair and burning hijabs in the protests that have been going on since September. Police say that Amini died of a heart attack and she was not subjected to any kind of misbehaviour. Since this incident, protests have continued in many cities, towns and villages in Iran.

Read: Mahsa Amini death: Iran's state television hacked, showing supreme leader in crosshairs amid anti-hijab protests

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu, Cirkus: Upcoming movies of 2022 that can revive Bollywood
Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Dil Dhadakne Do to Sarbjit, Bollywood movies celebrating sibling relationship
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar visit Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati Darshan
Chiranjeevi birthday: Viral photos of GodFather star with Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, others
Noida's Supertech Twin Towers razed to ground: Check before and after pics of historic demolition
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.