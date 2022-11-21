Iran anti-hijab protest: 2 actors remove headscarves on camera in solidarity, arrested

Photo: Instagram / hengamehghaziani

In an apparent act of defiance against their government, two well-known Iranian actresses have been jailed for showing support for the protest movement and removing their headscarves in public. Both actresses, in a show of support for their fans, made public appearances sans headscarves.

In September, mass demonstrations erupted in Iran when it was claimed that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini had died while in the custody of Iran's Morality Police for allegedly violating hijab laws. Human rights organisations report that since the demonstration began, the Iranian government has murdered some 400 demonstrators, mostly young people, and imprisoned 16,800 more.

According to Irna, Iran's state news agency, the two award-winning actresses, Ghaziani and Riahi, were arrested on Sunday at the request of Iran's prosecutor's office.

"Whatever happens, know that as always I will stand with the people of Iran. This may be my last post," Hengameh Ghaziani wrote before her arrest.

Recently in Iran, two female journalists were arrested and accused with allegedly spreading propaganda against the government. During his weekly conference in Tehran, judicial spokesperson Massoud Setayeshi said that Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi had been remanded in detention for propaganda against the system and plotting against national security.

Notably, the combined time spent in jail for the two journalists now exceeds a month.

Hamedi, 30, was detained on September 20 when she went to the hospital where Amini was in a coma for three days before she passed away; Mohammadi, 35, was detained on September 29 after she went to Amini's village of Saqez in Kurdistan province to cover her burial.